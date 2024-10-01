Dubai, United Arab Emirates – EDB, the leading Postgres data and AI company, today announced a strategic partnership with Redington, a global technology aggregator, to accelerate digital transformation and data sovereignty across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). As AI adoption surges across the region, this collaboration ensures enterprises can leverage AI while maintaining control over their data in compliance with local regulations.

MEA is a region of rapid technological advancement with a growing emphasis on open source technologies to fuel growth and transformation. With AI spending in the region projected to grow at 37% annually, reaching $7.2 billion by 2026, the demand for secure, scalable data platforms has never been higher. EDB and Redington will equip enterprises to meet these needs with solutions that streamline transactional, analytical, and AI workloads while ensuring compliance in highly regulated verticals.

At GITEX Global 2024, EDB will showcase EDB® Postgres® AI, a unified platform for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads. The platform allows organizations to optimize performance, ensure high availability, and maintain robust security while navigating the challenges of hybrid and multi-cloud environments and meeting jurisdictional data requirements.

“Organizations need to develop, consume, and operationalise their AI and data for their own platforms, wherever, however, and whenever they want,” said Stew Hale, Global Director of Channel Sales at EDB. “As open source demands rise, our partnership with Redington brings Postgres to more MEA businesses, helping them harness their data’s full potential while keeping it secure and sovereign.”

Kash Rafique, Vice President of Sales, Middle East and Africa at EDB, added, “This partnership goes beyond technology it's about empowering organizations to grow and thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive AI landscape. By aligning our expertise with Redington’s reach, we’re addressing the critical need for flexible, compliant, and future-proof data solutions.”

Redington, as a key EDB distributor in the region, will enable enterprises to modernize their infrastructures and deliver AI and data solutions that are purpose-built for MEA’s unique regulatory landscape. This partnership underscores the growing role of open-source technology in driving innovation while maintaining the highest levels of data control.

“Businesses in the Middle East and Africa need innovative solutions that are both powerful and secure. Our partnership with EDB is a strategic move to address this demand by leveraging AI and data sovereignty, empowering organizations to harness technology without compromising privacy or compliance,” said Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions Group at Redington MEA. “At Redington, we’re on a mission to close the gap between the rate of innovation and the rate of adoption by delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions that enable businesses to innovate at scale, optimize their operations, and stay ahead of the competition.”

EDB’s commitment to the region reflects its deep understanding of MEA’s digital transformation goals. As the region continues to prioritize open-source solutions, the EDB Postgres AI platform is uniquely positioned to meet these demands by providing enterprises with the flexibility, scalability, and security needed to succeed in the AI-driven economy.

At GITEX Global, visit Redington at booth H5-A10 and EDB at booth H6-10 to learn more about how Postgres can power your organization’s AI journey.

About EDB

EDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently for a data and AI led world. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, media and information technology companies. EDB’s data-driven solutions enable customers to modernize legacy systems and break data silos while leveraging enterprise-grade open source technologies. EDB delivers the confidence of up to 99.999% high availability with mission critical capabilities built in such as security, compliance controls, and observability. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

EnterpriseDB and EDB are registered trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Postgres and PostgreSQL are registered trademarks of the PostgreSQL Community Association of Canada and used with their permission. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

About Redington

Redington is the leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets. As a thriving US $10 billion technology distributor with a network of 290 international brands in the IT and mobility space across 38+ markets globally, Redington was ranked 7th globally by renowned research firm Canalys based on 2023 revenues. It is projected to be one of the fastest-growing distributors in the world.

Redington not only bridges the gap between innovation and adoption; it masterfully navigates and dissolves the complexities of technology friction—the multifaceted challenges that emerge as technology evolves and integrates into various markets. Addressing key market, technology, and knowledge frictions, Redington empowers businesses to thrive in complex and evolving landscapes. By transforming these frictions into opportunities, we drive profound technological impact and accessibility. Redington ensures seamless distribution across IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar sectors in regions including India, Singapore, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.