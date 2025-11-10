Manama, Bahrain: Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), has awarded the landscaping contract for the first phase of the Bilaj Al Jazayer mixed-use development to Ahmed Omer Trading & Contracting, marking a key milestone in the transformation of Bahrain’s sunset coast.

Spanning over 80,000 sqm, the landscaping phase will enhance Bilaj Al Jazayer’s shoreline with shaded walkways, cycling tracks, and lush green spaces that invite residents and visitors to enjoy Bahrain’s coastal beauty. Designed by AECOM, the plan features family-friendly leisure zones, from children’s play areas and outdoor gyms to padel, basketball, and volleyball courts, along with plazas and F&B outlets that encourage community and outdoor living., These combined elements shape a destination that celebrates Bahrain’s coastal heritage and offers a refined blend of outdoor luxury living.

“Bilaj Al Jazayer is a cornerstone of our vision to create vibrant, wellness-driven communities that enrich Bahrain’s lifestyle offering,” said Edamah CEO Khaled Abdulrahman Al Majed. “As an award-winning five-star destination, it demonstrates how we’re blending design excellence with local knowledge to deliver a truly world-class experience. This development reflects Edamah’s commitment to active, responsible growth, transforming a cherished beachfront and creating new spaces for connection and shared memories.”

The Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan spans 1.3 million sqm and features hospitality, residential, retail, and entertainment components, including the four-star Avani Hotel and five-star Tivoli Hotel and Residences. The project recently received a Five Star Award in the Mixed-Use Development category at the Arabian Property Awards 2025–2026, underscoring its position as one of the region’s most anticipated coastal destinations.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. Committed to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio also includes projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.