Dubai UAE: Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) has launched ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan, offering unparalleled hospitality services to millennial-centric travellers who seek enriching experiences without limitations. Aside from its forward-thinking and hi-tech concept, ECOS Hotel offers a new perspective in the budget sector by ensuring ultramodern design standards.

Built on the principles of Experience, Connect, Original, Sleek, ECOS Hotel is designed for the new world of business, families, and leisure travellers.

ECOS has 304 guest rooms, and modern meeting rooms that cater to small and large groups. The hotel also includes rooms which have easy access for people of determination. Bright and airy ‘Palettes’ restaurant features a wholesome and food offering; ‘Coffea’ serves speciality coffee; and ‘Melt’ is a mobile cart that serves fresh fruit popsicles and healthy organic ice creams with great flavours. The hotel’s smart and friendly ‘ECOBOT’ Robots are always ready to assist guests with a smile and is a hit with adults and children alike.

Walking through the sweetly sunlit U-shaped hotel, guests can find ‘Vendtopia’ – a well-equipped vending machine; ‘Washopia’ – the deliciously-fragrant laundrette; and the ‘Forgotten Room’ for items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, kettles, ironing boards, mini first aid kits, Holy Book, hangers (and the list goes on).

Guests can enjoy the pool, The Sun Deck and Gymology – the fully equipped gym for the health and fitness buffs.

“We are incredibly proud to launch ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan as a unique lifestyle offering focused on millennials visiting the UAE market. Our team believes that the future of the hotel industry will thrive on some key aspects like affordable stay, eco-sustainability, and technological growth. These, along with a minimalist design and millennial-friendly focus are the benchmarks that we have considered while building ECOS as a brand. We welcome all to ‘Experience It’”, said H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman and CE of MANAFA and Vice Chairman of Hospitality Management Holding (HMH).

Sustainability and the environment are of vital importance to this trendsetting hotel. With a goal to eliminate one-time plastic use, the hotel has spearheaded a number of eco-friendly initiatives, such as their collaboration with D’Grade, converting PET waste into high-quality yarn for textiles, with One Root, One Communi-tree (ORC) - an action oriented, community-based project rolled out by EEG, their CAN Collection Drive, and more.

With excellent access to major highways and airports, ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan is walking distance from Al Furjan metro station, easily accessible to Abu Dhabi and to any main attraction in Dubai itself.

ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan, managed by HMH. Think About Things Differently.

To book, visit: https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/en/brand/ecos-hotels

Contact:

ECOS Reservations Team

Email: reservations.ecosalfurjan@hmhhotelgroup.com

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information about HMH. please visit http://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/

