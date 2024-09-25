Abu Dhabi, UAE – FlyNow Aviation , an innovative eCopter manufacturer based in Salzburg, is expanding into the Middle Eastern market and is in search of a reliable charging partner. To achieve this, they have collaborated with Savvy Charging Technologies, a frontrunner in advanced charging solutions. This transformative alliance aims to redefine e-copter charging in the region by leveraging Savvy's state-of-the-art off-grid technology.

As enterprises transition and industries in the UAE & KSA increasingly strive to achieve their ESG targets, the partnership between FlyNow Aviation and Savvy Charging Technologies comes at a critical juncture. Savvy Charging Technologies is ready to provide groundbreaking mobile charging solutions that will enhance user experience and establish new benchmarks in the aviation sector.

"Partnering with Savvy Charging Technologies marks a significant advancement in our mission to enhance e-mobility within the sector," said Yvonne, COO of FlyNow. " The integration of our advanced e-copter technology with Savvy's innovative strategies will expedite the shift towards sustainability in the area."

Muhammad Jamal, CEO of Savvy Charging Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "We are committed to innovation, and FlyNow exemplifies this spirit. Our mission is to support them and other companies in this dynamic field. Our mobile, compact, and ultra-fast charging solution ensures that their copter can be charged in under five minutes, getting ready to transport the next passenger efficiently. Together, we are paving the way for limitless e-mobility”. In addition, he remarked, “The United Arab Emirates is leading the way in innovation, setting the standard for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, e-mobility, and electrification. The nation is strategically positioning itself to emerge as the next global hub for innovation, and we are committed to contributing to the region's future development.”

About Savvy Charging Technologies:

Savvy Charging Technologies is an Emirati company founded by Tarish Al Qubaisi and Muhammad Jamal, specializing in innovative solutions for electric vehicle charging. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Savvy offers unique off-grid, on-demand charging solutions that enable rapid charging without the need for specialized infrastructure.

About FlyNow:

FlyNow Aviation GmbH develops and produces an efficient, automatically flying, electric modular eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) family consisting of cargo and personal air vehicles. These eVTOLs are conceptually superior to all currently known developments of manned and unmanned eVTOL`s in the areas of noise emission, energy efficiency, ergonomics, production cost and cost of operation.