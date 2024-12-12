Dubai, UAE: Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water solutions and services, has launched its first modular manufacturing facility in Egypt. The innovative containerized solution enables rapid deployment of local production capabilities, strengthening regional manufacturing capacity and supply chain infrastructure.

Supply chain restructuring has become a strategic imperative for industries globally, driven by geopolitical tensions, inflation, evolving trade policies, and cybersecurity risks. A 2023 survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF), in collaboration with Kearney, indicates that progress in reshaping these value chains has been slower than expected.

In response to these market dynamics, Ecolab’s modular manufacturing concept enables swift establishment of scalable production units in strategic locations. Housed within containerized units, these facilities are designed for efficient assembly and operation, enabling seamless scaling up of production as needed.

Mike Duijser, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Ecolab, said: "As businesses worldwide tackle supply chain challenges, this modular manufacturing facility represents a significant advancement in our global capacity to build more resilient and adaptable supply networks. This approach enables us to serve customers more efficiently, reducing their carbon footprint and supporting their long-term growth.”

A Strategic Global Initiative

As governments worldwide, including the MENA region, increasingly focus on building self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on imports, localization initiatives are becoming more critical. Ecolab’s modular manufacturing model directly supports these national objectives by strengthening local production capabilities and contributing to industrial growth in Egypt while creating a blueprint for similar developments in other markets.

Stefan Umiastowski, Ecolab's Senior Vice-President CEO India, Middle-East & Africa, said: “The launch of the facility in Egypt marks a strategic development in our regional operations, reinforcing our commitment to providing tailored solutions that meet specific market requirements. By localizing production, we’re making it easier for businesses across the Middle East and North Africa to access the solutions they need, providing new opportunities for growth across the region.”

A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

A vital component of the modular manufacturing initiative is its alignment with Ecolab’s sustainability objectives. By localizing production, the facility aims to dramatically reduce the need for long-distance transportation, leading to further cuts in carbon emissions and a more efficient use of resources. This supports Ecolab’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact while continuing its mission to help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Umiastowski added: “With this modular manufacturing solution, we aim to minimize environmental impact while supporting the region’s journey towards sustainable growth. Together with our partners, we are helping to create resilient, forward-thinking economies that prioritize business performance, people and the planet.”

As part of Ecolab’s 2030 Positive Impact ambition, the company is on track to reduce its Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, with a longer-term commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050. This ambitious target reflects Ecolab’s deep commitment to sustainable growth. In 2023 alone, Ecolab helped its customers avoid 3.8 million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Media enquiries:

Layth Kamal, Mojo PR, email layth@mojo-me.com

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $15 billion, employs more than 46,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.