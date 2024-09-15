Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced the introduction of new Arabic Language and Islamic Studies tracks for its In-service Postgraduate Diploma in Education and Pre-Service Secondary Postgraduate Diploma in Education programs. These tracks have been developed to provide aspiring educators and current teachers with accredited academic qualifications in Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, equipping them to meet the educational needs of the UAE.

The In-Service Postgraduate Diploma in Education is a one-year program consisting of 25 credit hours, designed for current primary and secondary school teachers seeking to enhance their classroom practices by expanding their skills and knowledge. This program now includes three new courses: Arabic Language for the Secondary Track, Islamic Studies for the Secondary Track, and Arabic Language and Islamic Studies for the Primary/Early Years Track.

The Pre-Service Secondary Postgraduate Diploma in Education is a one-year program consisting of 25 credit hours, specifically designed for graduates aspiring to enter the teaching profession. This program emphasizes the development of students' scientific, research, and practical skills while encouraging critical self-reflection. It equips future educators with cutting-edge teaching practices and the latest advancements in education, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in the classroom.

These new programs are designed to deepen understanding of key theories, trends, and advanced practices in teaching, writing, speaking, reading, and listening, specifically within the context of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies. Grounded in research, they also evaluate and refine these educational practices. By incorporating advanced technology and diverse learning resources, the programs aim to enhance the quality and effectiveness of the teaching process. Furthermore, they offer a rich array of experiences, principles, strategies, and innovative practices to support effective learning and teaching within a dynamic social context.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said, “These new programs are part of our commitment to realizing the UAE's vision and the directives of our wise leadership, which place great importance on the Arabic language and Islamic studies. ECAE is committed to equipping Arabic language and Islamic studies educators with the skills and innovative practices needed to elevate education across UAE schools. More than just improving teaching methods, these programs incorporate a values-based educational framework essential for developing educational leaders who are locally rooted and deeply connected to the UAE’s cultural heritage. This comprehensive approach not only advances the career prospects of our students but also makes a significant contribution to national development.”

Dr. Al Taee further highlighted that these programs have broader objectives beyond meeting standard requirements. They aim to develop essential skills such as communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and ethical standards. The programs support educational activities that enhance the skills and competencies of educators through a blend of local and international elements, ensuring that students gain a comprehensive understanding of both theories and practices. This prepares them to engage with and analyze global educational issues pertinent to the UAE's cultural and educational needs.

ECAE is dedicated to providing an inspiring learning environment through innovative and high-quality teaching methods that incorporate modern educational content. The college utilizes the latest digital technologies and emphasizes interactive teaching methods. Additionally, ECAE offers a range of resources to support students, including a learning hub, research strategies, academic support, annual meetings, and various student services.

About ECAE:

Established in 2007, the Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) is at the forefront of higher education in the United Arab Emirates. As a leading academic institution, the College's primary mission is to empower educators and cultivate education leaders who are committed to transforming the educational sector. The ECAE prioritizes lifelong learning and continuous development through specialized academic programs, equipping educators with the necessary skills and knowledge needed. Our innovative curricula, and programs are designed to foster a flexible education system adapted to the demands of the present and future, providing the education sector with qualified national educators while contributing to Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the UAE Vision 2071.

