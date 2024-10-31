Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has strengthened its strategic partnership with Singapore’s National Institute of Education (NIE) with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) as part of the second phase of the Strategic Framework for Educational Excellence. The signing ceremony, held at NIE’s campus, was attended by H.E. Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, Prof. Liu Woon Chia, Director of NIE, and senior leaders from both institutions.

The Strategic Framework for Educational Excellence is a comprehensive initiative by ECAE to advance the UAE’s educational sector by preparing educators to be global leaders who are rooted in Emirati values and responsive to the nation’s unique educational priorities. Through quality programs, innovative research, and strategic partnerships, the framework emphasizes the development of future-ready educators capable of implementing forward-thinking teaching methods and contributing to local and international educational standards.

This expanded collaboration introduces targeted initiatives aimed at promoting expertise exchange, educational innovation, and the development of key competencies and talents in both the UAE and Singapore. Under the MOU, ECAE and NIE will launch a student exchange program that allows ECAE students to spend a semester at NIE, alongside joint research projects to advance educational science. Faculty exchanges will deepen academic and cultural ties, while jointly organized conferences and seminars will expand global educational networks and facilitate international knowledge exchange.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee said, “Our partnership with the National Institute of Education strengthens the Emirates College for Advanced Education’s strategy to create a future-ready, globally aligned educational system. Through this collaboration, we are equipping educators with innovative competencies to drive sustainable impact, not only within the UAE but also across the global educational landscape.”

Prof. Liu Woon Chia said, “Today’s signing of the Memorandum of Understanding represents more than just a formal agreement; it symbolizes our shared commitment to advancing education, fostering innovation, and empowering future generations of leaders and learners."

Building on the successes of the first phase—which introduced key reforms to ECAE’s governance and educator development frameworks—this next stage focuses on immersive learning and advanced research to drive ECAE’s long-term vision. Running from 2022 to 2040, the ECAE-NIE partnership aims to help build a sustainable, homegrown education ecosystem in the UAE. By enhancing educator skills, expanding programs, and fostering ongoing improvements, ECAE is contributing to the advancement of a self-sustaining education system marked by innovation and global competitiveness, empowering Emirati educators to contribute meaningfully both at home and abroad.

Aligned with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, this phase also introduces leadership programs that promote strategic thinking, adaptability, and innovation among educational leaders. Through research-based frameworks, these programs equip educators to excel, instilling critical thinking and lifelong learning in students, and preparing them to become globally competent citizens.