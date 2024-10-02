CAIRO – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has selected Transfora, a leading provider of business process automation, to develop a digital operations platform for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), a key milestone in the Egyptian government’s effort to transform the Zone into a global logistics and trade hub.

The SCZONE’s multi-year year contract with Transfora is being funded by the EBRD, a multi-lateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 36 economies across three continents.

Under terms of the contract, Agility will deliver Transfora, a 360-degree enterprise management platform that the SCZONE will use to manage inquiries from prospective investors and key investor documentation. Transfora also will be used to generate reports and analytics, and to manage the deployment of over 60 e-services offered by the SCZONE’s one-stop shop to both potential and existing investors.

Agility Economic Zones will connect SCZONE authorities, customs officials and regulators with investors, carriers, logistics-services providers, shippers and companies that have manufacturing, assembly and processing operations in the zone.

“We are very pleased to engage Agility to support the SCZONE in its digital transformation journey, representing a key milestone in enhancing the investment climate and competitiveness of both the Zone and Egypt leading to attracting high-quality foreign direct investment and job creation,” said Khalid Hamza, Director of Egypt for the EBRD.

Crucial backing from the EBRD and Egyptian government will enable rapid deployment of the Transfora platform. Automation of zone operations are expected to significantly improve efficiency in trade flows and compliance, in addition to elevating standards and improving data collection.

SCZONE Chairman Waleid Gamal El Dien said: “We are keen to enhance partnerships and cooperation with EBRD, Agility, Transfora, and all the concerned parties to ensure the creation of a competitive and attractive business environment for investments in targeted projects. That is especially true where it concerns digitizing all investor and logistics services. They contribute to the effectiveness of the integration philosophy between ports and industrial zones adopted by SCZONE, especially the One-Stop-Shop service that aims to maximize the benefit from SCZONE's capabilities, create a conducive business environment and simplify administrative procedures by re-engineering more than 60 services. This cooperation will allow us to elevate standards, improve data collection, and strengthen our overall structure.”

Waleed Khoury, VP of strategic Projects at Agility and CEO of Transfora, said: “The advantage of Transfora is that it’s a low-code enterprise digitalization platform that integrates with simple-to-complex, line-of-business systems in the cloud and on-premise. It is easy for stakeholders to use, modify and customize. And it is accessible through both desktop and mobile devices.”

Transfora is owned by Agility, a multi-business owner and operator with significant investments in the SCZONE and Egypt. Since 2022, Agility’s Agility Economic Zones subsidiary has been the SCZONE’s modernization and development partner. Agility Economic Zones is implementing the SCZONE’s strategic vision in services, logistics and industrial zone support and has established customs and logistics centers in the zone. It is working to automate and integrate customs processes and operations for customs departments and other government agencies.

Wael Khalifa, CEO of Agility Economic Zones, said: “The SCZONE sits at the crossroads of global trade. Adoption of the Transfora platform will enhance its efficiency and rapid development as a global center for maritime transport and logistics services, an industrial gateway and the link between East and West. The companies investing in the zone see it as a manufacturing and trade engine of the future.”

Separately, Agility and Egypt-based Hassan Allam Holding are joint-venture partners in Yanmu East Logistics Park, a world-class warehousing, e-commerce and light-industrial facility in Cairo.

In addition to the Transfora project, EBRD has provided funding, loans and support for other projects in Egypt. They include initiatives in renewable energy, infrastructure, female entrepreneurship, and financing for small and medium enterprises.

About Transfora

Transfora helps organizations digitalize and automate business processes, optimize workflow, integrate business rules and data, and create analytics to improve decision making. Transfora is a subsidiary of Agility Global, a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses. Agility Global, based in Abu Dhabi, is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

About SCZONE

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) is a 455km zone governed by the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, an autonomous body with executive and regulatory powers. The authority is entitled to approve decrees and propose additional incentives, as well as the full authority to oversee all areas of operation, staffing, control over budget, funding, developing partnerships, and providing business facilitation services.

SCZONE adopts an investor-friendly business environment that is considered a cornerstone for national development plans. It contains 4 industrial zones that integrate with 6 seaports equipped with world-class infrastructure. For more information, visit the SCZONE website at: sczone.eg

About the EBRD

The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 36 economies across three continents. The Bank is owned by 73 countries as well as the EU and the EIB. EBRD investments are aimed at making the economies in its regions competitive, inclusive, well-governed, green, resilient and integrated.