Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – In line with Toyota’s commitment to providing freedom of mobility for all, Ebrahim K. Kanoo the sole distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain announced its support for the 2023 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) General Assembly & Conference, hosted by the Bahrain Paralympic Committee in Manama from 25th to 29th September 2023 at the Art Hotel & Resort. Coinciding with the General Assembly & Conference, the 2023 Para Sport Awards was held on 27th September, where the best Paralympic athletes, teams, and organizations were honored in several categories.

The General Assembly is the supreme authority of the IPC, and more than 450 members including national Paralympic committees, international federations, and regional and international organizations attended the event, part of the lead up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Bahrain Paralympic Committee was chosen as host for the 2023 IPC General Assembly in a competitive bid process.

Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Director, Mr. Khaled Fuad Kanoo said: “At Ebrahim K. Kanoo, we believe in the power of inclusivity. Our aim is to contribute towards fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can participate and reach their full potential. We are honored to be a part of this journey in creating a more accessible future by supporting this milestone event in Bahrain’s sports history.”

Toyota’s commitment to ensuring mobility for all began in 2015. As part of its ongoing partnership with organizing committees, the company aims to provide sustainable mobility solutions for the Olympic and Paralympic Games to help with safer, more efficient mobility, including intelligent transport systems, urban traffic systems and vehicle-to-vehicle communications systems.