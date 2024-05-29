Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ahlia University, marking continuous collaboration between the two parties in line with EKK’s strategy of supporting education. The ceremony took place at EKK headquarters during a visit by Ahlia University’s delegation led by Founding President Professor Abdulla Alhawaj, President Prof. Mansoor Alaali, and Public Relations Director Husain Habib. The delegation was received by EKK CEO Michael Brightmore and other department heads.

EKK CEO Mike Brightmore said: “This collaboration with Ahlia University represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to the development and enrichment of our team and their families. Through this partnership, we're not just investing in their educational future, but also reinforcing the bridge between academia and industry, ensuring a robust foundation for mutual growth and success.”

Founding President Abdulla Alhawaj highlighted the importance of cooperation between the education sector and the labor market and its role in enabling students to acquire the skills necessary for their professional development.