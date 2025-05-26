Using advanced modern-day tools, the new animated series called “Piper Ki Duniya” combines emotional depth, developmental insights, and cultural nuance.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In today’s digital age, technology is not just powering devices, it is shaping how the next generation learns, imagines, and connects. In a bold move redefining the role of artificial intelligence in children’s educational content, a new animated series is winning hearts for how it was made. “Piper Ki Duniya (World of Piper),” is a one of its kind educational content series built using AI-driven storytelling models that combine cultural insights, narrative structures, and emotional intelligence, creating rich, age-appropriate stories for children aged 4 to 12. The series was created by English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), the parent company of the iconic Peek Freans brand, a global name rooted in Pakistan, with a presence across the Middle East region.

At the heart of this innovation is a seamless integration of human creativity and artificial intelligence. Teams based in USA and Pakistan used AI models from all over the world to create the animated series that brings the history of the Islamic world to life for Pakistani children. The “Piper ki Duniya” team used American models Midjourney and Leonardo AI for character design, especially for Pied Piper, the brand mascot. They went on to use German model Flux AI for character consistency. Each character’s 25 visuals were used to ensure consistency in facial features, expressions, and even clothing. These designs were then animated using American Runway AI and Chinese Kling AI, bringing the characters to life with smooth, lifelike motion.

The result is a vibrant 3D revival of the beloved Peek Freans Pied Piper, brought to life in “Piper Ki Duniya,” delivering universal values of kindness, patience, and generosity through stories designed to resonate across generations. Since its launch on the Peek Freans Young Pipers’ Club YouTube channel, “Piper Ki Duniya” has surpassed 100,000 subscribers in under four weeks with over 13 million views to date, earning YouTube’s Silver Play Button.

“As a parent, one of my biggest challenges has been teaching my 5-year-old values like patience, compassion, and faith in a way that truly connects with him. That insight inspired ‘Piper Ki Duniya.’ Today, technology is not just changing how we tell stories, its changing what stories mean to new audiences. With ‘Piper Ki Duniya,’ we have reimagined the iconic Pied Piper to deliver meaningful, values-driven content that sparks curiosity, encourages reflection, and creates shared moments for modern families,” said, Mr. Shahzain Munir, Executive Director at EBM.

“Bringing Piper Ki Duniya to life was unlike any other project. We challenged the technology to go beyond algorithms and really reflect how children think, feel, and engage with content today. From character behaviour to dialogue rhythm, every element was shaped to feel intuitive and alive. It is a powerful reminder that AI is not just about automation; it can be a tool for imagination, curiosity, and emotional depth,” said the representative from Singularity marketing.

Having debuted during the Holy month of Ramadan, the AI-powered series aims to both engage and inspire children by weaving Islamic values with captivating narratives. Backed by data-driven insights and designed with children's attention spans in mind, the content is age-appropriate, engaging, and encourages family participation. Through AI-led storytelling EBM demonstrates its dedication to purposeful innovation by showing how modern technology safeguards cultural heritage while teaching longstanding values to future generations.

About EBM:

Since 1966, EBM has been delighting consumers in Pakistan and beyond with its flagship brand, Peek Freans. As a pioneer of the biscuit industry and a dominant market leader, EBM remains committed to nourishing lives, hearts, and communities through its passion for quality and a focus on continuous innovation.