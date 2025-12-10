Jubail, Saudi Arabia – Ebb, a climate and water technology company, has signed a prepurchase agreement with Google to remove 3,500 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. The agreement with Google comes shortly after Ebb announced a partnership with the Saudi Water Authority (SWA) to deploy its technology across the desalination provider’s facilities in Saudi Arabia – enabling up to 85 million tonnes of annual CO2 removal capacity at full deployment.

Recognized as offering a promising, scalable approach to carbon dioxide removal, Ebb is accelerating the natural process that converts CO2 from the air into safe and durable bicarbonate in seawater. This storage pathway taps the ocean’s natural ability to store carbon for thousands of years, which to date has locked away around 30 percent of all carbon dioxide emitted since the industrial revolution.

Ebb is pursuing a deployment strategy that centers on integrating its technology with desalination facilities, which process over a hundred of millions of tonnes of seawater each day. Ebb’s modular technology can easily integrate with desalination plants, intercepting the outflow of brine discharge – the salty waste stream of the desalination process – before it returns to the ocean. This waste brine is then processed through Ebb’s electrochemical system, converting it into an alkaline solution that can be returned to the ocean to draw down CO2 from the atmosphere. Ebb also creates additional value for its desalination partners by increasing freshwater yield and producing valuable chemical co-products that can be used in the desalination process or sold to other industries.

By integrating with desalination facilities, Ebb can leverage existing infrastructure to reduce deployment costs and complexity. Currently, there is enough global desalination infrastructure to support billions of tonnes of carbon removal per year.

“We’re thrilled to work with Google to scale low-cost carbon removal with Ebb’s technology,” said Ben Tarbell, CEO of Ebb. “The natural systems in the ocean represent the most powerful and rapidly scalable path to meaningful carbon removal. By integrating our technology with desalination facilities, we're transforming what has historically been a waste stream into a climate solution. Perhaps most importantly, Ebb’s technology can support our desalination partners’’ core business through additional freshwater recovery, energy savings, and valuable chemical co-products. Our ability to remove CO2 at scale becomes the natural outcome of smart business decisions – a powerful financial incentive that will drive expansion of our technology.”

Recently, Ebb and Alphabet subsidiary X, the Moonshot Factory have been collaborating to explore innovative pathways for utilizing the acid coproduct of Ebb's ocean alkalinity enhancement process. X developed a technology that utilizes this type of acid to recycle concrete waste – a method that could potentially support approximately 100 million tonnes of CO₂ removal annually via ocean alkalinity enhancement, while advancing the circular economy in construction materials.

“Combining Ebb’s electrochemical approach to ocean alkalinity enhancement with X’s acid utilization technology has the rare potential for cost-negative carbon sequestration. It’s rare for waste streams to become revenue streams and we hope our research provides the industry with a blueprint for harvesting this untapped value,” said Antonio Papania-Davis, Project Lead, X The Moonshot Factory.

“The possibility of highly affordable carbon dioxide removal is extremely exciting. The combination of ideas from Ebb and X are the kind of creative thinking that we need to solve the climate crisis.” said John Platt, Google Climate & Science Fellow.

Ebb and Google have a shared history on which the strategic collaboration is built. Two of Ebb’s cofounders – Ben Tarbell and Matt Eisaman – led climate and carbon removal initiatives at Alphabet before founding Ebb in 2021.

About Ebb

Founded in 2021, Ebb has quickly established itself as a leading supplier of high quality carbon dioxide removal and electrochemical water technologies. The company has raised $40 million to-date and has a track record that spans multiple U.S. projects, including multi-year demonstrations with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and Project Macoma in Port Angeles, Washington. Both operate in tandem with desalination technology, validating Ebb’s performance and scalability under real-world conditions.

