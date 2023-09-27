Riyadh, KSA:– Intelligent power management company, Eaton, will display its wide-range of innovative Adaptive Evacuation and life safety products at its debut appearance at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2023, the largest annual exhibition for Security, Safety & Fire Protection.

According to a recent report by ResearchAndMarkets.com the Middle East's physical security market is expected to reach $14.5 billion by 2024, with Saudi Arabia accounting for a significant portion of this growth.

From advanced technological solutions for life safety to integrated mass notification systems that reach the right people at the right time, Eaton’s products offer a whole new level of protection to keep people safe and businesses running strong. Through in-booth product demonstrations and interactive exhibits, visitors will be able to experience the benefits of Eaton’s safety and evacuation solutions in real time, at the show.

At the Eaton booth in Hall 4 visitors will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in emergency lighting and safety technology. Highlights of the exhibition will include:

Emergency Lighting : Eaton will showcase its state-of-the-art emergency lighting solutions, designed to ensure the safety and well-being of occupants in a variety of environments. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the reliability, efficiency, and versatility of Eaton’s emergency lighting products first-hand.

: Eaton will showcase its state-of-the-art emergency lighting solutions, designed to ensure the safety and well-being of occupants in a variety of environments. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the reliability, efficiency, and versatility of Eaton’s emergency lighting products first-hand. Fire Alarm Systems : Eaton’s innovative fire alarm systems are engineered to provide early detection and swift response in the event of a fire emergency. Demonstrations at the booth will highlight the systems’ ability to protect lives and property by rapidly alerting and facilitating evacuation.

: Eaton’s innovative fire alarm systems are engineered to provide early detection and swift response in the event of a fire emergency. Demonstrations at the booth will highlight the systems’ ability to protect lives and property by rapidly alerting and facilitating evacuation. Mass Notification Solutions: Eaton’s mass notification solutions are designed to keep communities and organizations informed during emergencies. Visitors can explore how these systems seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure to deliver critical messages quickly and efficiently.

Eaton’s mass notification solutions are designed to keep communities and organizations informed during emergencies. Visitors can explore how these systems seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure to deliver critical messages quickly and efficiently. Experience the Dark Room: Eaton’s booth will feature an interactive dark room, allowing visitors to witness the power and performance of its emergency lighting products in real-world blackout scenarios.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is going through exponential change as it looks to meet its Vision 2030 ambitions,” said Ashraf Yehia, Managing Director, Eaton Middle East. “As the country looks to develop its residential and commercial construction, life safety needs to be at the forefront of all developments.”

“At Eaton, we know that when it comes to protecting life and property, there’s no room for compromise. The leading life safety and mass notification solutions from Eaton’s portfolio are designed to save lives. In the most demanding industrial, residential and commercial environments, Eaton delivers top performance with the expertise, reliability and scalability that buildings in the Middle East require. We look forward to demonstrating our expertise and these solutions at Intersec Saudi Arabia,” added Yehia.

