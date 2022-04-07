Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Eataly, the largest Italian food market and restaurant concept, has announced the landmark opening of its first licensed venue in the Middle East, Eataly at The Beach, which will be located at Pavilion at The Beach, a new dining destination in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

Eataly at The Beach will open to the public on April 7th 2022 which adds to successful operations currently at The Dubai Mall and Dubai Festival City.

Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the internationally renowned Italian food concept’s new JBR venue will offer a high quality Italian culinary experience with customers set to enjoy a quintessential taste of Italy via the brand’s “Eat, Shop, and Learn” mantra.

Stretched across two floors, the 250-cover Eataly at The Beach will boast an open bar serving an extensive menu including: antipasti, pasta, pizza, crudi di mare and an array of gelato flavours as well as an eclectic mix of beverages carefully crafted by in-house mixologists to accompany the customary Italian fare comprising of Eataly’s signature dishes.

In addition to a dedicated cheese room, located within the restaurant, offering a wide selection of Italian cheeses and cold cuts, outdoor terraces on both floors will provide seaside vistas overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest panoramic wheel and Dubai’s newest iconic tourism destination – making the sophisticated restaurant an ideal location for private or corporate events.

Nicola Farinetti, CEO at Eataly, said, “We are very happy to open an important restaurant venue where we have the opportunity to share with our customers not only the Italian cuisine but also our winemaking tradition. Eataly at The Beach is located in a splendid location by the sea, in an area very suited to tourism where we will offer our customers the opportunity to have an immersive experience in the authentic Italian enogastronomic traditions "

EAT

Eataly at The Beach’s full-service restaurant, casual dining, and quick service counters will boast a selection of dine-in and takeaway options, making exquisite Italian gastronomy accessible to guests. The expansive menu will feature Italian favourites including iconic signature dishes from Eataly such as homemade pasta and pizza, panini, focaccia, salads, and classic meals to go – all made with fresh, high-quality local ingredients. Also exclusive to the venue is an addition of fresh seafood including raw fish and oysters, along with an open charcoal grill used to flame cook different types of meat in an open kitchen experience. To continuously evolve the dining experience, the venue aims to introduce century-old traditional Italian Aperitivo with the addition of premium house grapes all originally sourced from Italy.

SHOP

Eataly at The Beach’s in-house store will serve as a beacon for diners and gift-givers eager to savour and experiment with Italian cuisine from the comfort of their home kitchens. With over 406 dry products available, customers can shop for local, fresh produce, premium high quality ingredients and Italian products, seasonal Christmas gift hampers, a wide selection of cheeses accompanied by Italian cured meats and cold cuts, olive oil and balsamic vinegars, freshly made bread, over 59 types of pasta, sauces and much more.

LEARN

Carrying forward Eataly’s brand ethos to bring the knowledge of Italian culture and cuisine to food enthusiasts, Eataly at The Beach will offer signature educational masterclasses in a lavish seafront setting. Hosted by Eataly at The Beach’s in-house chefs, the cooking classes will be a mix of wine tastings and show cookings, and cater to both adults and kids, with students receiving an insightful understanding of the history of Italian food and culture before preparing their own dishes.

During the specialty classes, guests will be able to access traditional Italian recipes to cook at home, while one-hour food and culture classes for kids will see Eataly’s vibrant chefs offer fun tips and tricks to youngsters.

Eataly at The Beach will open it’s doors to public on 7th April 2022 and operate seven days a week from 11:00AM to 01:00AM, with dining and shopping options available throughout.

Eataly has implemented health and safety procedures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of guests and staff, adhering to all DHA guidelines.