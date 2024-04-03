Strategic majority acquisition expands EasyLease portfolio in a move reflecting the company’s growth plans as well as its objective to deliver exceptional customer value.

Abu Dhabi: EasyLease, (ADX: EASY LEASE), a leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC), has acquired a 60% stake in United Trans, a leading rail and transportation technology solutions provider and a subsidiary of Alserkal Group of Companies.

The strategic move marks a major step forward in EasyLease's commitment to expand its capabilities and presence across the regional mobility sector.

Established in 2008, United Trans has been at the forefront of transforming the regional transport spectrum through its technology-enabled mobility solutions in transportation including rail, smart mobility, aviation and marine as well as its security screening solutions. The company collaborates with major global organisations across all modes of transport and has a strong presence in the railway and smart mobility sectors. The company was involved in numerous key railway related projects in the region including Etihad RailDubai Metro, Dubai Tram, Dubai Airport People Mover & Doha Metro. The company was also a pioneer in supporting unique smart mobility projects such as Dubai Bus on Demand, Ajman Bus on Demand & Abu Dhabi Link.

Through the acquisition of a majority stake in United Trans by EasyLease it seeks to establish synergies between both entities as well as build combined expertise to deliver enhanced mobility solutions to customers across the GCC and the broader MENA region.

The 60% acquisition of United Trans adds depth to EasyLease's portfolio, whereby it be able to intensify the comprehensive range of mobility solutions it delivers to businesses across diverse sectors. The acquisition will also benefit from synergies with EasyLease's expertise in integrated mobility solutions combined with United Trans' extensive experience in the railway and smart mobility sectors creating an unparalleled value proposition for customers.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said: “This strategic move marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine mobility solutions and to shape the future of transportation across the GCC and the broader MENA region. Through our combined capabilities we can deliver enhanced mobility and transportations and rail solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers, and as we look ahead, we are in a strong position to unlock and capitalise new possibilities. At its core this partnership has set the stage for further strategic growth opportunities, paving the way for expansion and innovation in the transportation industry.”

Raed Abu-Hijleh, Managing Director of United Trans, said: “This strategic partnership with EasyLease marks an exciting chapter for United Trans. By combining our expertise with EasyLease’s integrated mobility solutions, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers across the region. particularly in the fields of railway and smart mobility. With the region on the cusp of a mobility revolution, we stand ready to lead the charge into a future teeming with opportunity and transformation. Together, we aim to drive innovation and efficiency in the transportation sector, ultimately shaping the future of mobility in the GCC and MENA region.

This strategic move is reflective of EasyLease’s intent for the mobility sector and practically the rail where the company seeks to forge strongly ahead in its vision to drive innovation and efficiency in all mobility services, while simultaneously expanding its footprint and capabilities in the transportation sector.

About EasyLease

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and operates as a capital subsidiary of the International Holding Company (IHC). The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 25,000 vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in top-notch technology, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

About United Trans:

Established in 2008, United Trans is a leading GCC private company dedicated to revolutionizing transportation solutions. With a strong presence in Railway & Smart Mobility sectors, its innovative approach and commitment to excellence have shaped the regional transport landscape. United Trans offer comprehensive services across all stages of business development, from pre-market analysis to after-market support, collaborating with major global organizations to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Over the years, United Trans was involved in landmark projects such as Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, Dubai Airport People Mover and Doha Metro . United Trans esteemed clientele includes Dubai Road & Transport Authority, Ajman Trasport Authority, Abu Dhabi Integrated Trasport Centre, and Dubai International Airports. With operations across the UAE and branches in Oman and Bahrain, United Trans poised for further expansion across the GCC. Committed to sustainable growth, knowledge transfer, and fostering partnerships, United Trans continues to lead in technology-driven mobility solutions across the region.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 876 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company implements sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 600 subsidiaries and over 150,000+ employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contact

Mary Khamasmieh

Head of Government Communications

Weber Shandwick

+971 50 2731 753

mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com