Firms intend to invest in advanced mobility technologies and AI.

Milestone acquisition deepens diversity in EasyLease portfolio.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EasyLease (ADX: EASY LEASE), the leading UAE mobility solutions company and subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has acquired a 51% stake in Gallega Global Logistics, a multi-sector integrated logistics service provider and a subsidiary of Ghassan Aboud Group.

The strategic acquisition marks EasyLease’s entry into the UAE's logistics sector and includes Gallega’s substantial 3.5 million square feet of state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, as well as facilities in Dubai. This enables EasyLease to integrate its tech-driven mobility solutions with Gallega’s vast infrastructure, to create a fully integrated mobility and logistics ecosystem.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, comments: “The regional market dynamics are evolving, and this move enables us to capitalize on the rapidly expanding UAE logistics sector. The acquisition not only enhances our competitive edge but also reaffirms EasyLease’s commitment to innovation and operational efficiency within the mobility sector. By integrating Gallega’s capabilities, we aim to expand our service offerings and access new markets, aligning with the UAE Industrial Strategy 2030 and positioning EasyLease as a key player in the MENA region’s logistics industry.”

Gallega Global Logistics, specialize in seamless supply chain services across the automotive, industrial, FMCG, healthcare, and retail sectors, serving more than 100 countries worldwide. In 2023 it handled vehicle volumes exceeding 130,000 units.

Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group, said: “Having EasyLease as a major shareholder in Gallega will strategically position both organizations to benefit from this expansion, leveraging their tech-driven, unified approach to drive innovation and set new standards in the logistics and mobility sector across the MENA region.”

EasyLease's acquisition brings new opportunities for technological integration, such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things systems to enhance efficiency and create innovative, scalable, and sustainable logistics solutions. Moreover, both companies intend to invest in advanced mobility technologies and AI.

About EasyLease

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and operates as a capital subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC). The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 28,000 vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in top-notch technology, including cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

www.easylease.ae

About Gallega Global Logistics

Gallega Global Logistics, a key division of the Ghassan Aboud Group, is a premier logistics provider renowned for its specialized solutions in the automotive, healthcare, and FMCG sectors. With state-of-the-art facilities strategically located in UAE free zones like KEZAD and JAFZA, Gallega operates a robust logistics network that reaches over 100 countries worldwide.

www.gallega.com

About International Holding Company (IHC):

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 895 billion as of June 30, 2024. IHC endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 1,000 subsidiaries, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

+971 56 3362 131

rkhattar@webershandwick.com