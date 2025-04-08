UAE Dubai – Eastman Auto & Power Ltd. (EAPL), a leading provider of power solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Middle East Energy 2025, one of the most prestigious energy events in the world. Scheduled from April 7th to 9th, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this event will bring together top energy professionals, innovators, and stakeholders to shape the future of the energy landscape.

With a legacy spanning over 45 years, Middle East Energy has established itself as a premier platform for driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and showcasing cutting-edge technologies in the energy sector. Now in its 49th edition, the event focuses on six major product sectors that are transforming the energy industry: Smart Solutions, Renewable & Clean Energy, Critical & Back-up Power, Transmission & Distribution, Energy Consumption & Management, and eMobility & Battery.

As part of its commitment to innovation and excellence, Eastman will present its diverse portfolio of "Made in India" energy solutions at the event. The company’s booth will feature advanced products designed to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable energy systems.

Key highlights include:

Lithium Batteries: Cutting-edge lithium-ion battery tailored for diverse applications like Solar Rooftop, Power Backup, Telecom, Industrial & Data Centre

Off-Grid Inverters | Grid Tie Inverters: A comprehensive range of inverters catering to both off-grid and grid-connected solar power systems, delivering seamless energy conversion.

Tubular Batteries: Robust and durable tubular batteries designed for optimal energy storage and long-term usage.

Each product category will showcase unique features, underlying Eastman’s dedication to quality, sustainability, and its "Made in India" proposition, which reflects the company’s strong manufacturing capabilities and focus on empowering local industries.

"We are delighted to participate in Middle East Energy 2025 and present Eastman’s Made in India solutions to a global audience. We are already the market leader in Solar Tubular Batteries, and as the industry transitions from lead-acid to lithium technology, we are poised to replicate our success in the lithium segment. With a vision to be a Global Leader in Energy Storage Solutions, we stand at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and world-class manufacturing.” said Mr. Shekhar Singal, Managing Director, Eastman Auto and Power Ltd.

Eastman’s participation comes at a time when clean energy access, energy independence, and localized manufacturing are taking center stage in global policy and industry dialogue. Having presence across 50+ countries, The company views the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Americas as strategic markets for its next phase of growth and is keen to engage with local distributors, project developers, EPCs, and policymakers.

Visitors to Eastman’s booth will have the opportunity to explore its product innovations, network with technical experts, and discuss bespoke partnership opportunities aimed at delivering sustainable energy impact at scale.

About - Eastman Auto & Power Ltd:

Established in 2006 Eastman Auto & Power Limited (EAPL), is an innovator in the energy transition space addressing both energy generation and utilization. As a leading power solutions provider, Eastman specializes in Last Mile E-Mobility Solutions, Solar Solutions and Continued Energy Solutions. EAPL offers a diverse range of energy value propositions, including technology-agnostic storage solutions and a wide range of power conversion products for solar and backup applications.

The company employs over 3400 people and operates eight manufacturing units across India. It has a 25GW annual manufacturing capacity and a presence in 50+ countries. Known as the largest manufacturer of solar tubular batteries in India, Eastman and sister brand Addo, serve over 400 OEM partners through a robust distribution network of over 1000+ distributors across India, ensuring widespread availability and after sales service of its products through 3300+ service partners and reach over 350 districts across the country.

For more details please visit: https://eaplworld.com/