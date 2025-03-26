UAE: EaseMyTrip.ae has announced significant expansions that further solidify its presence in the Middle East. The company has launched Easy Trip Planners Limited in Saudi Arabia, establishing it as a fully owned subsidiary and marking its official entry into this pivotal market. This new venture enhances EaseMyTrip's global footprint, underscoring its strategic commitment to growth in key international regions.

As part of its expansion, EaseMyTrip's UAE subsidiary is also poised to strengthen its Middle East presence through a strategic investment in two new Dubai-based entities: Ease My Trip Tours L.L.C. (EMT Tours) and Ease My Trip Holiday Homes L.L.C. (EMT Holiday). EMT Tours will focus on both inbound and outbound tour operations, while EMT Holiday will cater to the growing vacation home rental market. These new initiatives not only broaden EaseMyTrip’s service offerings but also enhance its regional diversification, positioning the company for continued success and growth in the Middle East.

Mr. Nishant Pitti, Chairman and Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “This is a significant milestone in our growth story as we expand our global presence and diversify our services. Our entry into Saudi Arabia and expansion in the Middle East, reflects our commitment to offering seamless travel experiences across the globe. We are confident that our technological expertise and customer-centric approach will help us grow rapidly in these regions and contribute to the growth of the global travel and aviation sectors.”

He further added, “As we continue to scale, our focus remains on leveraging innovation to create unmatched value for our customers and stakeholders. We are determined to strengthen our position in the global travel ecosystem, foster economic growth, and enhance connectivity in both emerging and developed markets.”

EaseMyTrip is set to redefine travel by leveraging its cutting-edge technology, competitive pricing, and customer-first approach. As demand for seamless international travel grows, the company remains steadfast in its mission to extend its footprint across borders, unlocking new opportunities and delivering world-class experiences to travelers worldwide. EaseMyTrip is present across various Indian cities, including Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA and New Zealand.

About EaseMyTrip:

EaseMyTrip (a publicly listed company at NSE and BSE) is India’s one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. Furthermore, growing at a CAGR of 47% during FY20-24 in profits before tax, it is one of the fastest-growing internet companies. Bootstrapped and profitable since its inception, EaseMyTrip offers 'End to End' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services.

EaseMyTrip offers its users the option of zero-convenience fee during bookings. EaseMyTrip provides its users with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, over 2+ million hotels as well as train/bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has presence across India, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand.

About Easy Trip Planners Saudi Arabia

Easy Trip Planners Saudi Arabia is a wholly owned subsidiary of EaseMyTrip. Established to extend EaseMyTrip’s reach into the Middle Eastern market, the company is dedicated to delivering tailored travel experiences for Saudi travelers and international visitors. Leveraging local expertise and innovative technology, Easy Trip Planners Saudi Arabia offers a comprehensive suite of services—including airline ticketing, hotel bookings, holiday packages, and other travel-related solutions—designed to meet the unique demands of the Saudi market.

About EaseMyTrip MiddleEast DMCC

Started in 2019, EaseMyTrip.ae, operating under EaseMyTrip Middle East DMCC, has emerged as a robust player in the UAE's travel industry, dedicated to enhancing customer travel experience. With its user-friendly interface and unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations, EaseMyTrip.ae offers a stress-free journey from start to finish. The platform is known for providing enticing deals, vouchers, and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring customer satisfaction. Boasting a remarkable growth of 73% in FY24 over FY23, EaseMyTrip.ae stands out as one of the fastest-growing internet companies in the region. EaseMyTrip UAE provides comprehensive 'End to End' travel solutions, encompassing air tickets, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, and ancillary value-added services. Notably, the platform offers users the convenience of zero-convenience fees during bookings. With access to a vast network of over 400 international and domestic airlines and more than 2 million hotels, EaseMyTrip.ae ensures a wide array of options for travelers. For more information, visit: https://www.easemytrip.ae/

About Ease My Trip Tours L.L.C

Ease My Trip Tours L.L.C is a wholly owned subsidiary of EaseMyTrip, established to enhance its presence in the Middle East’s booming travel and tourism sector.

About Ease My Trip Holiday Homes L.L.C

Ease My Trip Holiday Homes L.L.C is a wholly owned subsidiary of EaseMyTrip, established to expand its footprint in the Middle East’s growing vacation rental and hospitality sector.

For more press related queries, please contact:

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

Dubai, United Arab Emirates