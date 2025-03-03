Dubai, UAE – Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health, has announced a combined donation of AED 10 million towards establishing the Center for Innovation and Technology. The contributions will support Dubai Health in its vision to advance health for humanity by fostering innovation, technology, and collaboration.

The Center for Innovation and Technology is dedicated to transforming research, ideas, and technologies into real-world healthcare solutions that improve patient care and outcomes. Inspired by leading global healthcare innovation centers, this space will integrate clinical expertise, design practice and technology, fostering collaboration amongst students, clinicians, researchers, engineers, designers, startups, and industry leaders to accelerate medical advancements. The center will focus on developing, testing, and scaling healthcare solutions in four key areas with dedicated labs in AI and Data, Robotics and Sensors, Digital Medicine, and Design4Health—a human-centered approach to reimagining patient care. The initiative will ensure that Dubai Health remains at the forefront of innovation in health sciences with the support of strategic partnerships across the private sector and leading academic and health organizations in the UAE, United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation and a member of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, stated: “Dubai Health is committed to advancing healthcare, ensuring that patient care is continuously enhanced through research and technology. Our contribution to the Center for Innovation and Technology reflects our belief in Dubai Health’s vision to lead in medical excellence and transform healthcare in the region and beyond.”

Dr Amina Al Rostamani, Board Member at AW Rostamani Group, and member of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors, said: “At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe in the transformative power of giving, recognising it as an essential catalyst for driving innovation in healthcare. This strategic investment is a direct commitment to accelerating the pace of discovery, ensuring that cutting-edge healthcare solutions reach our communities swiftly. Moreover, it forges a new era of patient-centered care, one that enhances well-being and improves lives for those under our care.”

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, added: “We are grateful to Dr. Raja Al Gurg and Dr. Amina Al Rostamani for this donation, which exemplifies how giving enhances patient care. With the generous support of our partners, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation and AWRostamani Holdings, the Dubai Health Center for Innovation and Technology can enable smarter, more efficient, and patient-centered solutions, ultimately upholding our Patient First promise.”