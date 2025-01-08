DUBAI – The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has certified ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East’s facility at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to perform line and base maintenance on Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft.

This certification comes in response to growing customer demand and reflects ExecuJet’s commitment to meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding fleet in the region.

“We are excited to extend our support to the Bombardier Global 7500 with EASA certification for our state-of-the-art DWC facility,” says Nick Weber, Regional VP for the Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services. “With years of experience maintaining the Challenger and Global series, our team is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality, safety and craftsmanship. Whether it’s scheduled maintenance, unscheduled repairs or mobile repair team (MRT) requirements; ExecuJet is dedicated to providing expert service that exceeds our customers’ expectations.”

The DWC MRO facility is a purpose-built 15,344m2 air-conditioned facility with wide ranging MRO capabilities to support various aircraft and engine models.

The facility also houses workshops for non-destructive testing (NDT), sheet-metal and composite repair capabilities, painting, touch up and so on.

The MRO provider’s longstanding reputation for excellence is underscored by its record of Service Excellence Awards, including Bombardier’s Business Aircraft Authorised Service Facility overall and international rankings for 2011-2015 and 2018-2020. These awards, based on key performance indicators, highlight ExecuJet’s dedication to exceptional customer service, aircraft reliability and on-time performance.

“We understand the importance of aircraft availability and on-time departures for our customers. We continue to focus on improving aircraft reliability and operational efficiency,” says Weber. “ExecuJet is well-positioned to support the growing Global 7500 fleet with the same level of professionalism and expertise our customers have come to rely on,” he adds.

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and the Middle East where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance, aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com

