United Arab Emirates: Building on Eagle Hills’ unparalleled success in Serbia, Eagle Hills announces a major expansion of its iconic development. With all its phases combined, Belgrade Waterfront is set to exceed EUR 12 billion in total real estate value.

Chairman of Eagle Hills, Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Alabbar, stated: "The remarkable experience in Serbia, where the Belgrade Waterfront showcased outstanding economic growth, has paved the way for the expansion of this landmark development. This reinforces Belgrade Waterfront as one of the region's most prominent urban developments - offering cutting-edge innovation and sustainable development while delivering tangible economic impact and supporting local communities."

The upcoming phase of the expansion introduces an outstanding landmark to the mixed-use development, with its final height remaining undisclosed for now. Belgrade Waterfront continues to stand as a shining testament to visionary urban transformation, offering breathtaking riverside views, architectural excellence, and a vibrant, inclusive community. From luxurious residences and cutting-edge commercial spaces to expansive parks and cultural landmarks, every aspect of this development reflects Eagle Hills’ commitment to enriching lives.

Eagle Hills attributes its unmatched progress in Serbia to the country’s visionary leadership, effective policies, and efficient governance that have created an exemplary investor-friendly environment. The collaboration and unwavering support from the Serbian government, coupled with the rich cultural heritage and a highly skilled local workforce, have provided an exceptional foundation for Eagle Hills’ growth in the country. This success has outpaced comparable developments in other countries, setting a new benchmark for progress and growth.

