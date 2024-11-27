Dubai, UAE – Eagle Consultancy Middle East DMCC (Eagle Partners), a global leader in recruitment solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest accolades and significant milestones as it continues to make its mark on the international stage.

Recently named ‘Best All-round Recruitment Agency’ at the Vendors of the Year 2024 Awards by Human Resources Online, Eagle Partners has established itself as a powerhouse in the recruitment industry. This honour follows an impressive streak of awards, including:

Best IT Fintech Recruitment Firm at the HR Awards 2023/24 by Jobsdb

by Recruitment Agency of the Year and Best Talent Management Strategy at the Best HR Awards 2023 by CTgoodjobs

As a testament to its innovative approach, Eagle Partners achieved a remarkable 40% revenue growth in 2023–24, a 31% increase in client base, a 90% client retention rate, and a 27% referral rate. The company has successfully integrated AI-powered sourcing solutions, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness, while its signature intern scheme underscores its commitment to talent development.

With headquarters in Hong Kong and a branch office in Shenzhen, China, Eagle Partners proudly expanded to Dubai and settled in the new office premise in One JLT Tower 1 on 19 July 2024. Operating from Dubai, Eagle Partners brings its expertise to the UAE market, offering tailored recruitment and vetting services in English, Danish, German, Mandarin, and Cantonese, alongside cross-border hiring solutions.

“We are excited to contribute to the dynamic business environment in Dubai by delivering bespoke recruitment solutions. Our multilingual capabilities and cross-border hiring expertise empower businesses to leverage global talent pools effectively,” said William Chan, Founding Director of Eagle Partners and a founding member of the Hong Kong Recruitment Professional Association (HKRPA).

Eagle Partners specialises in fintech recruitment, catering to the rapidly growing financial technology sector. However, the agency also serves a broad spectrum of industries, delivering exceptional results that drive businesses forward.

As Eagle Partners continues to expand its footprint, it remains committed to its mission of connecting businesses with top-tier talent while fostering innovation in the recruitment space.

For more information, visit eaglepartnersint.ae or contact Charmaine Hui at support@eaglepartnersint.com.

About Eagle Consultancy Middle East DMCC

Eagle Consultancy Middle East DMCC is an international recruitment agency. Specialising in fintech and comprehensive recruitment services, the agency is renowned for its exceptional cross-border hiring expertise.

