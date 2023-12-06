Dubai: e& today announced plans to electrify its fleet of vehicles, aiming for zero carbon emissions by gradually replacing light vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) in phased approach by 2030. This landmark initiative is set to transform e&'s vehicle fleet in the UAE, with the first phase involving the replacement of 100 vehicles with EVs.

This follows e&'s recent announcement at COP28, where it committed to achieving zero carbon emissions across its own operations, covering Scope 1 and 2, by 2040, embarking on a decisive journey towards environmental sustainability. In support of this objective, the company also announced near term targets (2030) of a Group-wide reduction of 43 per cent from its own activities and the energy it purchases and uses (Scope 1 and 2 emissions).

Obaid Bokisha, Group Chief Operations Officer of e&, said: “e& is committed to environmentally friendly transport and reducing its carbon footprint. Our initiative to replace all light vehicles with electric vehicles demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change and embracing cleaner, greener technologies.

“e& is actively seeking innovative solutions to replace its entire fleet gradually as it addresses the requirement for suitable electric vehicles in various categories. As a responsible organisation, e& intends to align its efforts with the goals and priorities established in COP28, stressing the importance of promoting the adoption of electric vehicles as part of the discussions and commitments at the conference.”

While the transition to EVs presents significant challenges, e& is determined to drive positive change and set an example for others to follow. The global technology group recognises the impact of EVs on operations, emphasising the need to address challenges and seize opportunities for cost savings, efficiency, and environmental impact reduction.

The momentum behind EVs is expected to grow exponentially, with global sales soaring, and the UAE is making significant strides. Industry statistics reveal that more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022 and this is expected to grow by another 35 per cent to reach 14 million1.

As part of its sustainability efforts, e& is also investing in building charging infrastructure and establishing EV charging infrastructure at its parking bases. This proactive approach demonstrates the company's dedication to sustainability and contributes to the global effort to combat climate change. In addition, e& will utilise the existing Charge&Go network for its charging requirements.

‘Charge&Go’, an end-to-end holistic EV charging solution by e&, soft-launched at GITEX Global 2023. e& is strategically placing its stations nationwide to offer users a dependable, affordable, and easily accessible vehicle charging solution. The initiative aligns e& with transformative goals such as the Emirates Net Zero 2050 and the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy (DIES) 2030.

About e&

e& is one of the world’s leading technology and investment groups. With consolidated net revenue at AED 52.4 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 10 billion for 2022, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: etisalat by e&, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.

