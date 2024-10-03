Dubai: e& UAE, the telecommunications arm of e&, today announced the launch of its Managed Wi-Fi 7 services. Designed to meet the growing demands of businesses, this next-generation wireless solution offers up to four times faster speeds and twice the capacity of previous Wi-Fi generations, delivering enhanced operational efficiency and scalability.

Hamad Mohamed Almarzooqi, Senior Vice President of Pre-Sales and Business Operations, e& UAE, said: “Wi-Fi 7 marks a transformative leap in wireless networking with faster speeds, greater capacity, and enhanced adaptability. This technology is integral for those looking to optimise virtual conferencing, cloud applications, AR/VR experiences, and other data-intensive applications. The launch of our Managed Wi-Fi 7 services underscores e&’s commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions, designed to meet the evolving demands of diverse industries.”

Backed by e& UAE’s managed services expertise, the newly launched Managed Wi-Fi 7 services are set to introduce a new era of high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity and improved network stability. These services enable organisations to handle higher device density and increasing digital demands with ease. As a result, businesses can boost productivity, enhance collaboration, and drive innovation.

With a team of dedicated professionals overseeing deployment and management, e& UAE ensures that customers fully leverage the capabilities of the Managed Wi-Fi 7 services.

By investing in a robust WiFi and cloud infrastructure, organisations can fully harness the potential of modern workplace applications while strategically positioning themselves for

future advancements. This technology sets a new benchmark in connectivity, supporting businesses with tangible advantages as they adapt to an ever-evolving digital landscape.

