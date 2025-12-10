Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a landmark step that reinforces the UAE’s global leadership in digital-payment innovation, e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank) to enable AE Coin payments across select e& channels and digital touchpoints.

This collaboration allows e& UAE to accept a fully regulated, Central Bank-licensed stablecoin for bill payments and digital transactions, marking a major leap forward in the UAE’s journey toward a secure, cashless and digitally empowered economy.

Through this partnership, millions of e& UAE customers will soon be able to use AE Coin, the UAE’s first Central Bank–licensed, fully reserved, AED-backed payment token, to settle telecom bills, recharge accounts, and perform a range of digital transactions through the company’s nationwide ecosystem.

Under the agreement, e& UAE will begin integrating AE Coin into its advanced digital-payment infrastructure, enabling customers to perform instant, secure, and fully regulated blockchain-powered transactions across:

Mobile and home service bill payments

Prepaid and postpaid recharge channels

e& digital platforms and smart self-service systems

Future digital-service and e-commerce touchpoints

This pioneering step introduces a new chapter for both the telecom and digital-asset sectors, demonstrating how regulated stablecoins can be safely, efficiently, and seamlessly embedded into essential day-to-day consumer services.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, said:

“With the Central Bank-licensed stablecoin, e& UAE is setting a new standard for regulated digital finance: instant settlement, complete transparency, and frictionless access. For our customers, this means choice, trust, and speed. Through our partnership with Mbank, AE Coin will be integrated across e& UAE channels, offering a simple, secure way to pay that's fully regulated and ready for everyday use. It's another step toward making digital life effortless, embedding financial innovation directly into the services millions rely on daily.”

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, stated:

“This partnership represents a transformative moment for the UAE’s digital-payments landscape. By enabling virtual asset payments at e& UAE, we are expanding real-world utility for secure, regulated blockchain payments at an unprecedented scale. Millions of consumers will soon experience a faster, more secure and fully digital way to transact, further accelerating the UAE’s digital-economy ambitions.”

Ramez Rafeek, General Manager of AED Stablecoin LLC, added:

“AE Coin was created to unlock the future of everyday digital payments through a regulated, transparent and instant stablecoin framework. e& UAE, one of the leading telecom operators in the region to accept AE Coin marks amajor milestone. It sets a new international benchmark for how licensed stablecoins can deliver real, tangible benefits in essential consumer services, moving blockchain from concept to mass adoption.”

Advancing the UAE’s Digital Transformation Agenda

This collaboration contributes to several key national priorities by:

Expanding the adoption of secure, regulated blockchain-based payment systems

Supporting the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy and cashless-society vision

Enhancing transparency and efficiency in both public and private sectors

Bringing future-ready payment rails into everyday consumer interactions

By enabling AE Coin payments within one of the UAE’s most widely used consumer ecosystems, the country continues to strengthen its global position as a leader in digital finance, financial technology, and regulated virtual-asset innovation.