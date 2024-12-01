53 per cent off on online recharges for prepaid customers

Major sale offers up to 80 per cent off on devices during Eid al Etihad holiday

Abu Dhabi: e& UAE has announced a range of exclusive benefits and offers to celebrate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad with its customers.

To mark the day, e& UAE is giving all Emirati (postpaid and prepaid) and postpaid customers 53GB of free local data, valid for use in the UAE from 30th November to 7th December 2024, alongside offers on e& digital services. These include Smiles (three-month free ‘Unlimited’ subscription), STARZPLAY Entertainment (three-month free subscription), and three per cent cashback on purchases abroad with e& money (from 1st to 7th December).

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: “Eid Al Etihad is a special time of year for connecting and coming together in celebration of the UAE's unity. Through these exclusive offers, we're upholding an annual tradition of giving back to our customers, enabling them to Go for More while fostering a sense of belonging and happiness within the community during the holiday period.”

For all prepaid customers, e& UAE is offering a 53 per cent discount on online recharges of AED 30 and above, which are valid for three days and can be used for local and international calls. e& UAE will also launch a major sale during the Eid Al Etihad holiday (30th November to 3rd December), offering shoppers up to 80 per cent off on devices and accessories, including smartphones, accessories and wearables, laptops and tablets, plus smart living and gaming devices.

The Eid Al Etihad promotion runs from December 30th November to 3rd and includes discounts on various product categories and specific brands including Apple and Samsung devices.

Smartphones: Up to 40 per cent off.

Accessories & Wearables: Up to 80 per cent off

Laptops & Tablets: Up to 40 per cent off

Smart Living & Gaming: Up to 50 per cent off

Apple: Up to 25 per cent off

Samsung: Up to 35 per cent off

Recently, e& unveiled its new ‘Go for More’ brand positioning. The star-studded campaign invites people to discover its vast ecosystem of innovative services and solutions. This marks a milestone in e&’s journey to becoming a global technology powerhouse, highlighting its bold commitment to empowering people and businesses with a full suite of digital experiences, platforms, and tools designed to enrich everyday life and inspire ambition.

e& customers can claim their Eid Al Etihad offers through the e& UAE app or take advantage of the sale by visiting the e& UAE website.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.