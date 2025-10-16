Dubai, UAE — At GITEX Global 2025, e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AMD. The agreement will see the companies explore the use of AMD technology to help power e& UAE’s vision to lead digital transformation and AI deployment across the UAE with a focus on sustainability goals, security, and skills.

This forward-looking agreement builds on e& UAE’s existing use of AMD EPYC™ processors and seeks to evaluate the use of AMD Instinct™ GPUs and AMD ROCm™ software suite for secure AI infrastructure scale-outs. The agreement will review the use of AMD adaptive solutions to power edge AI for telco and enterprise applications, as well as end-user AI experiences leveraging AMD Ryzen™ AI processors.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Acting Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO), e& UAE, said: “e& UAE is committed to AI that is open, secure, and aligned to the UAE’s digital transformation. With AMD, we are evaluating EPYC processors, Instinct GPUs, and ROCm software to design a secure and efficient AI infrastructure with a lower total cost of ownership and exploring adaptive edge solutions, as well as AMD Ryzen AI processor-based devices. We will focus on measurable outcomes for customers, improving efficiency and accelerating the path from pilot to production.”

Aligned with its commitment to sustainability and skills, e& UAE will explore how AMD products and solutions can be used to increase energy efficiency across its digital infrastructure and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO). Furthermore, the agreement outlines the intent to establish joint initiatives such as AI labs, training programs, and partner engagement, to accelerate innovation within the UAE’s growing AI ecosystem.

“This collaboration represents a strategic alignment between e& UAE and AMD to accelerate AI innovation across the UAE and beyond,” said Philip Guido, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, AMD. “AMD is focused on delivering open, end-to-end AI solutions that redefine performance, efficiency, and accessibility. Together we will leverage the AMD AI portfolio to meet e& UAE’s performance and security needs.”

The e& pavilion is located at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel 1, stand no: Z1-A10 & Z1-A20 at GITEX Global 2025. AMD is located at Stand H7-B30, Hall 7.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

About AMD

For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible.