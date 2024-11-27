Abu Dhabi: e& today published its Climate Transition Plan (CTP), a comprehensive six-year roadmap designed to fulfil the technology group’s commitment to eliminate emissions within its UAE operations for Scope 1 and 2 by 2030 and at the same time reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions across the whole group by 43 per cent from the 2022 baseline. This ambitious plan outlines the action already taken and the requirements and timelines to meet the group’s key sustainability goals across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, which span direct operational emissions, value chain emissions, and emissions from investments and products.

The CTP titled "Ambition to Action,” marks a critical milestone in e&’s sustainability journey, providing a transparent blueprint for how the group will address climate change through strategic initiatives and a clear focus on reducing its carbon footprint.

The plan builds upon e&’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions across the group by 2050, covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions globally.

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer, e& said: “As a global tech company, e& recognises the growing expectations for all businesses, large and small, to address the climate crisis and contribute to the global energy transition. With 2024 on track to be the warmest year on record, the reality of climate change is becoming increasingly apparent, especially in the markets where we operate, many of which are on the front line of climate change, and we see firsthand the impact of rising temperatures on our customers and employees.

“We understand that technology has the power to drive change, but it also comes with responsibility. That’s why we want our Climate Transition Plan to be just that: transition us from ‘Ambition to Action’ by providing a clear and actionable roadmap to address these challenges head-on while reflecting our commitment to integrating sustainability at every level of our business, harnessing the power of digital transformation to tackle climate change and lead the way toward a sustainable, connected future. We are confident that we can navigate this challenge and meet our goals – demonstrating that a digitally empowered world can also be a greener one. Solving the climate crisis is a collective responsibility, and we believe that through collaboration with external partners, we can leverage shared expertise, resources, and innovation to drive meaningful change and accelerate our impact on building a sustainable and resilient future for all.”

e& key sustainability goals and milestones

e&’s Climate Transition Plan aims to eliminate Scope 1 and 2 emissions across the group’s UAE operations by 2030. The group has also committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions across the whole group by 43 per cent by 2030 and Scope 3 by 25 per cent from the 2022 baseline.

The 2022 baseline year marks a turning point for understanding e&’s carbon footprint and forms the foundation for tracking progress. Its near-term targets by 2030 for Scope 1&2 were approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023.

The CTP covers all markets in which e& has operational control as of Sept 2024. The plan takes into account the particular market characteristics having been developed with local strategy, technology, procurement and sustainability teams.

Action plan to net zero

The CTP outlines several key initiatives to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, focusing on energy efficiency across operations and a commitment to biodiversity and circularity.

Recognising that the bulk of e&’s GHG emissions stem from electricity usage, the CTP focuses on improving energy efficiency, the adoption of on-site renewable generation and increasing reliance on renewable energy purchasing. Additionally, it highlights fleet electrification and the implementation of innovative cooling technologies.

In 2023, e& made significant progress, reducing grid electricity usage by four per cent and increasing its renewable share of electricity to 17 per cent in e& Egypt. Since 2019, e& has successfully eliminated over 380,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions by transitioning from diesel generators to cleaner energy solutions, such as solar power.

e& also made a commitment to protecting biodiversity, with its CTP setting an ambitious goal of achieving No Net Loss of biodiversity by 2030. To deliver on its commitment, e& plans to take key actions, including avoiding the conversion of natural ecosystems, reducing the group’s water and land footprint, and reducing plastic pollution while minimising hazardous chemicals. Additionally, e& is advancing its circularity agenda with specific targets to reduce raw material consumption and extend product lifespans across its operations. By 2028, e& aims to reuse, recycle or repurpose 75 per cent of network equipment, provide refurbished devices, and divert 50 per cent of waste from landfills and 20 per cent reduction in e-waste. By investing in restoration initiatives, e& aims to move towards a Net Positive impact on nature.

Tackling Scope 3, the ‘last mile’ of emissions

Scope 3 emissions, which arise from the supply chain, investments and the use of sold products, are often the most challenging to measure and manage. e& acknowledges this challenge and is taking decisive action to quantify and reduce Scope 3 emissions, which currently account for a significant portion of its carbon footprint.

Through its Responsible Procurement strategy, Project Life, e& has incorporated sustainability elements into its Supplier Code of Conduct and Procurement Manual. The group is now focusing on enhancing the quality of Scope 3 data to inform decision-making and integrate climate considerations into its investment strategies and supplier relationships.

Sustainable innovation and data management

To drive transparency and track progress, e& will enhance its data management processes by utilising a new digital tool to streamline emissions tracking across the entire group. The group is committed to integrating external assurance and ensuring that sustainability data is accurate, reliable, and continuously updated.

Andrew Dunnett, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, ESG, e& said: “Our Climate Transition Plan is a clear roadmap to our commitment to reducing emissions and driving sustainable practices. To ensure effective implementation, we'll enhance our data management processes, including external assurance and a new digital tool to streamline emissions tracking across the e&, not just within our operations but across our value chain. As we continue to track and report on our progress, we are confident that our digital tools and data management processes will enhance our ability to meet these ambitious targets. We're not just making promises; we're delivering on them.”

Next steps and accountability

The CTP will be updated regularly, with a comprehensive review set for 2026. Additionally, e& will continue to report on its progress via its annual integrated report and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) disclosures. The group will also include new acquisitions, such as PPF Telecom, in the updated CTP after conducting a revised baselining study in 2025.

