Abu Dhabi: As part of e&’s transformation drive to become a global technology conglomerate, the Group today announced a strategic partnership roadmap with Meta. The collaboration will enable e& to become a leading techco player driving innovation, enhancing organisational performance and nurturing its internal culture across its footprint.

e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and Meta will work together on use cases that integrate with the latest Meta products and solutions, consumer channel digitalisation, enhancing Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences and conversational commerce throughout its digital communication plans.

As part of its strategy, e& will elevate its global positioning by zoning in on creative development and automation, immersive experiences and strategic partnerships. Internally, there will be a group-wide effort in driving a more productive work culture by creating customised learning paths and certifications, training and workshops, implementing robust internal communications plans, and heightening workplace collaboration.

“Our partnership with Meta is in line with our ambitious goals of creating limitless possibilities built on connections, connectivity and collaboration,” said Hatem Dowidar, GCEO, e&. “We are developing strong partnerships and identifying new growth opportunities as we advance our transformational journey for the benefit of our customer segments and shareholders. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with Meta as we continue to create a more progressive business model that supports our growth aspirations to stay fit for the future.

“An important element in our partnership with Meta is to design powerful, seamless digital experiences for all our customers so that they are empowered to advance their own digital transformation agenda with our support. Our advanced 5G network will ensure that we provide a platform that will combine multiple technologies to bring the internet to life and help our customers embrace a digital-first lifestyle more efficiently.”

Commenting on the partnership Fares Akkad, Regional Director for MENA, at Meta said: ”At Meta, we’re focused on continuing to build innovative products and tools, so we can keep helping businesses and partners connect with people. We are excited to work with e& to further grow their digital transformation journey and leverage Meta technologies to benefit their customer base.”

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective from 23 February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group’s main business pillars. The Telecoms business currently continues to operate led by Etisalat UAE in e&’s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the Group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group’s various customer segments. Ramping up the digital services for individual customers to elevate their digital-first lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart connectivity platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. To enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates, e& enterprise focusses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new mergers and acquisitions while maximising shareholder value and strengthening global presence.

-Ends-

About e&

e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) is one of the world’s leading technology and investment conglomerates. With consolidated net revenue at AED 53.3 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.3 billion for 2021, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its four business pillars: Telecom, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.

For further media information:

Nancy Sudheer,

Corporate Communications – e&

nsudheer@eand.com