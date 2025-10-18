Dubai – e& today announced the launch of Imagine& at GITEX Global, an innovative Generative AI (GenAI) image creator designed specifically to reflect and celebrate Emirati culture. The new platform represents a major leap forward in culturally attuned AI, bridging the gap between global innovation and national identity.

For years, AI-generated imagery has struggled to accurately capture the unique essence of Emirati life, often defaulting to generic desert scenes, camels, and sand dunes. Imagine& changes that narrative. This new GenAI tool is trained on authentic Emirati cultural cues, offering users the ability to generate images that reflect local traditions, modern Emirati lifestyles, and national values with stunning accuracy and creativity.

Today the Emirati content created often ends up with clichés. With Imagine&, it will be a platform that understands the depth, diversity, and dynamism of the culture. This is a digital storyteller where innovation meets national identity. It’s innovation that speaks the language visually, emotionally, and culturally.

Imagine& enables users to simply type a text prompt and instantly generate visuals that resonate with the UAE’s cultural fabric from modern cityscapes and national celebrations to traditional attire and architectural heritage. The tool is designed to empower creators, educators, and businesses to produce content that authentically represents the Emirati experience.

The launch of Imagine& underscores e&’s continued commitment to advancing responsible AI and cultural innovation, aligning with the UAE’s vision for technological leadership and cultural preservation in the digital age.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.