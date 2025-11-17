Phase-one go-live scheduled for January 2027, using Peppol based five-corner model with phased onboarding

Dubai, UAE: e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e&, today announced a strategic partnership with Cygnet.One to offer e-invoicing services under the UAE Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) and Federal Tax Authority (FTA) e-invoicing Programme.

Within the programme’s Peppol-based five-corner model, businesses in UAE are required to send invoices through their certified Accredited Service Providers (ASPs), which transform, validate, and securely exchange the invoice data through the Peppol network including reporting it to the FTA. Phase-one go-live is scheduled to begin in January 2027. Through its Data & AI and Fintech (haifin) practice, e& enterprise will provide an end-to-end e-invoicing solution for enterprises and the public sector.

Khalid Murshed, CEO of e& enterprise, said: “As a certified provider it will help us enable UAE organisations to move from paper and batch processes to real-time, compliant digital flows. Together with Cygnet.One, we will deliver a Peppol-native, five-corner e-invoicing gateway that transforms, validates, exchanges and reports invoices securely to the FTA. Built on e& enterprise’s Data & AI and haifin capabilities, the solution brings automation, end-to-end traceability and cash-flow visibility at scale, accelerating compliance for large enterprises and making onboarding simple for SMEs, while meeting the UAE’s data-residency and security expectations.”

Globally tax authorities are mandating e-invoicing to close the VAT gap, improve reporting accuracy, and gain real-time visibility into the flow of goods and services. In the UAE, the programme is expected to deliver broad benefits, including: faster processing, automation of workflows, reduced errors, fraud prevention, improved cash-flow visibility, enhanced cross-border handling, and stronger tax compliance and reporting

“Securing MOF’s pre-approval on the e-invoicing accreditation is about compliance and future-proofing tax exposure for the UAE’s digital economy, a step towards 100 per cent Tax Assurance. With e& as a partner, we aim to reinforce this mission for times to come.” said Niraj Hutheesing, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnet.One.

“We aim to enable enterprises to turn compliance into a driver of business growth. With interoperability across borders, deep ERP integration, data localisation, and vatification of e-invoices and its synergy, we are helping businesses embrace the future beyond compliance with confidence.”

Together, e& enterprise and Cygnet.One will deliver a comprehensive e-invoicing solution that supports the digital transformation objectives of the UAE. The combined offering is designed to meet the needs of all government and private entities across sectors, ensuring seamless compliance with the UAE e-invoicing framework while enhancing transparency, efficiency, and trust across the country’s business ecosystem.

The UAE's mandatory e-invoicing initiative, launching in January 2027 for B2B and B2G transactions, aims to bolster the country's digital economy and modernise its tax administration. For the authorities, the system provides real-time transaction reporting to the FTA, enhancing transparency, minimising VAT fraud and evasion, and facilitating data-driven policymaking and auditing. For businesses, e-invoicing offers substantial operational benefits, including improved efficiency through automation, reduced processing costs, faster cash flow via quicker payment cycles, and greater accuracy by minimising manual data entry errors. The initiative also aligns with the UAE's sustainability goals by promoting paperless processes.