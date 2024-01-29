Abu Dhabi: e& enterprise and Burjeel Holdings, one of the leading healthcare services providers in the MENA region, today announced two landmark collaborations aimed at redefining healthcare in the UAE and beyond.. These include the launch of a pioneering telemedicine services project and a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU), both of which will revolutionise the realm of healthcare delivery.

The telemedicine services project exemplifies cutting-edge innovation in healthcare technology. Focusing on the development of a sophisticated cloud-based telemedicine application, the initiative aims to improve patient access to medical services by enabling remote medical care. It represents a transformative approach to healthcare that prioritises accessibility and efficiency across the region.

The MoU was signed by Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise and Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings in the presence of Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e& and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman, Burjeel Holdings. This MoU signifies a strategic alliance to promote sustainable healthcare solutions. The partnership emphasises advanced telehealth, remote patient care monitoring solutions and achieving sustainable healthcare goals in chronic disease management.

Alberto Araque, CEO of e& enterprise IoT & AI, said: "We are embarking on a journey of profound transformation in healthcare delivery, in partnership with Burjeel Holdings. These collaborations are not just milestones, but catalysts for a new era of healthcare where technology becomes a cornerstone of patient care. We envision a future where our advanced telehealth solutions go beyond bridging the gap between healthcare professionals and patients, to also redefine the healthcare experience, with the goal of leading the industry towards a more connected, sustainable and patient-centric future, where technology and healthcare converge to create unparalleled value for our communities and the environment".

Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings, said: “Our partnership with e& enterprise is not just about bringing advanced technology into the healthcare sector; it’s about transforming the way we deliver care to our patients. By integrating sophisticated telehealth and remote patient monitoring systems, we are set to enhance patient access, improve care quality, and streamline healthcare delivery. Our vision is to establish a patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare model that not only sets new industry standards but also addresses crucial societal and environmental challenges. Through this venture, we aim to reduce carbon footprint and build a more sustainable and accessible healthcare future for the region.”

The collaboration is expected to enhance patient access to healthcare services, significantly increase operational efficiency through integrated telehealth solutions and improve the quality of care through remote patient monitoring. The partnership also aims to streamline communication between healthcare professionals, promote a more efficient healthcare delivery system and establish a patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare model that sets new industry benchmarks.

In addition, these joint efforts address vital societal and environmental challenges. They aim to reduce the carbon footprint associated with patient travel and hospital visits by increasing the use of telehealth solutions. The initiative also includes the implementation of eco-friendly healthcare practices through telemedicine, contributing to a more sustainable healthcare delivery model.