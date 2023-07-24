Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& enterprise and Tap Payments today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionising the digital payments landscape.

The collaboration combines the strengths and expertise of both organisations to create an extensive payment acceptance ecosystem with unique features tailored to regional markets.

The strategic alliance between e& enterprise and Tap Payments empowers businesses of all sizes to optimise their payment processes and expand their digital capabilities across the region, fostering growth and success in the ever-evolving digital economy.

The partnership utilises Tap's extensive network of merchants and financial institutions and e& enterprise’s advanced digital payment platforms and technologies to deliver pioneering solutions that provide numerous advantages for businesses. These include diverse payment options, seamless integration, enhanced security, and an improved customer experience.

Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise IoT & AI, said: "Our partnership with Tap Payments signifies a remarkable milestone in redefining the digital payments landscape. By combining our strengths and expertise, we empower businesses to thrive in the digital era, offering a secure and comprehensive payment acceptance ecosystem. This collaboration revolutionises business transactions, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."

Ahmad Alwazzan, EVP and Managing Director of Tap Payments in the UAE, said: "By teaming up with e& enterprise, we will revolutionise how businesses accept payments by providing an extensive range of digital payment instruments tailored to regional markets. This partnership equips businesses with the tools and capabilities to adapt to the rapidly changing payment landscape and deliver enhanced customer experiences."

Through e& enterprise' services, businesses gain access to Tap's regional digital payment instruments which encompasses a wide range of payment options tailored to each market's preferences. The seamless integration between the platforms streamlines payment operations and boosts overall efficiency, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations and growth strategies. Additionally, the partnership prioritises robust security measures, utilising state-of-the-art fraud detection and prevention tools to ensure secure transactions and protect sensitive customer data.

As part of this strategic alliance, e& enterprise’s flagship Payment Gateway, "EPG", will be enhanced to provide businesses with a secure and unified payment solution. The platform will also offer a comprehensive range of value-added services, including dynamic currency conversion, acceptance of loyalty points, and customisable features, providing businesses with a competitive edge.

With the global digital payments market experiencing rapid growth, Tap Payments and e& enterprise are committed to leading the charge in the region, empowering businesses, accelerating financial inclusion, and contributing to the ongoing digital transformation in the payment industry through their partnership.

-Ends-

e& enterprise, from e&

e& enterprise combines the agility and expertise of a professional and managed digital services company with the strength and reach of a technology Group, enabling organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through the Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, e& enterprise has a growth mindset that delivers innovative digital vertical value propositions. Its solutions enable sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing, and logistics.

With a successful track record of designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive consulting, business modelling, solution design, programme management, project execution and delivery, and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit: https://www.eandenterprise.com/en/index.html

Tap Payments

Founded in 2013, Tap Payments is revolutionizing online payments across the MENA region by connecting businesses with simple, unified payment experiences. Today, Tap powers over a hundred thousand businesses of all sizes across all industries and is growing at an extraordinary pace. Since our arrival, we’ve helped small and medium businesses across MENA accept payments within days with billing and operational capabilities that rival the region’s largest corporations. Tap’s technology products are built for businesses from the region by people from the region, who understand the realities of our markets, their businesses, and their customers.

www.tap.company