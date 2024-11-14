Abu Dhabi – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SERGAS Group, a UAE-based gas system solutions provider. The three-year partnership will focus on developing digital solutions to enhance the safety and sustainability of the gas distribution network in the GCC region in-line with Authority regulations.

Leveraging advanced technology, e& enterprise and SERGAS Group will co-develop a suite of solutions—including smart meters, digital payment platforms, IoT-enabled systems, Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services, multi-cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and custom software development—for both existing and new gas distribution networks across the region. These solutions have been developed by closely working with the civil defense authorities that will enable early detection of incidents, allowing for a quicker response to enhance safety and contribute to the overall security of gas utilities.

Moreover, the integration of these smart solutions will also facilitate transparent measurement of customer contributions to driving sustainability in gas consumption, empowering both providers and consumers to actively engage in sustainable practices.

Ragi Magdy, Chief Commercial Officer, e& enterprise, said: “The future of energy lies in building intelligent, sustainable networks that extend beyond traditional utility frameworks. By harnessing advanced technologies, including AI, we’re set to enhance safety and overall operational efficiency across gas distribution systems. Through smart solutions, we aim to democratise consumer participation in sustainable energy practices. This collaboration with SERGAS Group will result in solutions that set new benchmarks for safety and environmental responsibility across gas networks in the GCC.”

Mohamed Damak, CEO, SERGAS Group, said: “SERGAS Group is committed to pioneering advancements in gas filling systems that prioritise safety and sustainability. Our collaboration with e& enterprise reflects the valued guidance and support from UAE Civil Defense and the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, along with Civil Defense bodies across the GCC. Through this strategic partnership, we are introducing state-of-the-art technologies that empower authorities to remotely monitor and control gas filling operations, significantly enhancing safety standards. By embracing digital innovation, we are not only raising the bar for safety but also contributing to a more sustainable energy future for the region.”

This partnership enables e& enterprise to expand its expertise in the gas sector, building on its established presence in electricity and water utilities through collaborations such as with Etihad Water & Electricity. It also empowers SERGAS Group to provide more differentiated and safer services to both existing and new customers.

Through this partnership, both e& enterprise and SERGAS Group aim to set a new standard for safety, transparency, and environmental accountability, creating a resilient gas infrastructure while fostering a sustainable future.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/.

About SERGAS Group

With over 30 years of experience, SERGAS Group is a leading provider of safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible gas solutions across the GCC. From comprehensive design and installation services to advanced system management, SERGAS supports residential, commercial, and industrial clients in maximizing energy efficiency. Operating across the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, SERGAS Group collaborates closely with regulatory authorities to deliver sustainable solutions that meet the highest standards of safety and quality, ensuring seamless energy delivery and exceptional customer service.

To learn more about SERGAS Group, please visit https://www.sergas.com