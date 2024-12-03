Cairo, Egypt– e& Egypt and pmaestro inked a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation across Egypt and the MENA region. This collaboration combines the strengths of two industry leaders to fuel innovation, empower businesses, and drive sustainable growth in the digital economy.

The partnership prioritizes Digital Inclusion, bridging the digital divide to ensure equitable access to technology for enterprises, SMEs, and startups. Leveraging e& business’s advanced technology ecosystem—including cloud hosting, connectivity, and smart city solutions alongside pmaestro’s agile expertise in designing and delivering tailored digital solutions, the collaboration is set to create meaningful impact and unlock new opportunities for businesses to grow.

“By joining forces with pmaestro, we are combining e& business (from e& Egypt) cutting-edge technologies with their agile innovation capabilities,” said Mohamed ElReweny, Enterprise Solution Director at e& Egypt. “Together, we aim to deliver transformative solutions that empower enterprises and startups, ensuring a future of sustainable growth and digital inclusion.”

Mohamed Mounir ElAhwal, Founder and Managing Director of pmaestro, added: “pmaestro’s mission has always been to empower businesses through tailored innovation and digital transformation. This partnership with e& business represents a monumental step forward in creating impactful solutions and driving inclusive growth across Egypt’s digital economy.”

pmaestro remains dedicated to advancing financial inclusion, empowering women and youth, and driving sustainable digital economic growth. Through key partnerships with organizations like the Central Bank of Egypt, USAID, EGYtrans, and Transmar, pmaestro has actively supported startups in sectors such as fintech, logistics, and proptech.

About e&: Formerly known as Etisalat Egypt, e& Egypt is a leading tech-telco operator, committed to supporting and developing the communities it serves. It strives to improve the lives of its customers by providing innovative solutions and services.

As a pioneer in the Egyptian market, it was the first to introduce 3.5G and 4G services, offering customers seamless connectivity and superior network performance. It continues to invest in its network to deliver high-speed internet, fixed-line services, and premium international calling rates.

Beyond connectivity, it actively contributes to social initiatives that promote health, education, and digital literacy.

About pmaestro: Founded in 2017, pmaestro specializes in empowering businesses through innovative models and digital transformation strategies. Offering services such as tailored growth strategy formulation, CTO as a Service (CTOaaS), and comprehensive business development and investment readiness support, pmaestro helps startups and enterprises adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape. pmaestro actively contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by championing digital transformation, financial inclusion, and initiatives empowering women and youth. Through its business unit

Startup Factory, pmaestro has supported hundreds of startups via impactful programs like:

Fintekrs : Empowering fintech startups in partnership with the Central Bank of Egypt.

: Empowering fintech startups in partnership with the Central Bank of Egypt. Logivators : Supporting logistics startups in collaboration with EGYtrans, USAID & Transmar.

: Supporting logistics startups in collaboration with EGYtrans, USAID & Transmar. PROPTEX: Driving innovation in the proptech sector.

This collaboration between e& business from e& Egypt and pmaestro marks a significant milestone in advancing Egypt’s digital transformation and fostering an inclusive, sustainable digital economy.