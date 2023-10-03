PHOTO
DUBAI, UAE – Dyson has announced the grand opening of its latest demo store in the popular City Centre Mirdif mall in Dubai. The new immersive store is a hub of innovation and commitment to technology, displaying the company's full portfolio of products and helping customers discover and better understand how Dyson technology works.
The City Centre Mirdif Dyson demo store provides an immersive experience with its unique styling room. This is a private space where customers can feel comfortable trying any of Dyson’s haircare technology, such as the Dyson Corrale™ cordless hair straightener, the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, and the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler. Technology lovers can seek advice from the Dyson experts on hand and explore the brand’s iconic haircare collection with ease.
Visitors can shop Dyson’s innovations across all main product ranges – Floor Care, Environmental Care, Hair Care, and Wearables with the new audio range featuring the Dyson Zone™. The store allows for interactive demonstrations that bring to life the science at the core of Dyson technology. The store features a space to test Dyson’s high-performing cordless vacuums and its range of intelligent, connected air purifiers, offering customers the ultimate ‘try-before-you-buy’ retail experience.
By buying directly from the Dyson store, shoppers have the chance to personalise the case of their haircare products, as well as giftwrap their purchases with exclusive Dyson-branded wrapping paper free of charge.
The City Centre Mirdif demo store, located on the first floor in the home appliance area of the mall, joins Dyson’s Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall demo stores, as well as several Dyson demo zones in the UAE. These include The Galleria, Yas Mall, and Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi, and City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah.
