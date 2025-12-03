CAIRO Egypt – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) a Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has announced a partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to expand the DXC Dandelion Program into Egypt. Following the success of the program in Australia, the U.K., Italy, Poland, Bulgaria and the Philippines, DXC and ITIDA aim to build neurodiverse awareness, acceptance, and career pathways in IT for neurodiverse individuals in Egypt.

The announcement of the partnership was witnessed by H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and H.E. Dr. Maya Morsy, Minister of Social Solidarity.

“We are proud to witness this partnership, which reflects our commitment to ensuring that all citizens can contribute meaningfully to Egypt’s digital transformation. The success of our ICT sector depends on leveraging technology to deliver tangible societal benefits. By providing Neurodivergent people with the right training and opportunities, we are building an inclusive, future-ready workforce that reinforces our national vision of empowerment and enables every individual to participate effectively in shaping Egypt’s digital future,” Dr. Amr Talaat commented.

DXC and ITIDA will collaborate to identify, train and develop, and provide work experience for up to 60 neurodiverse individuals aged between 18-30 years. The program will run for an initial period of three years and combines life skills development with technical training that could include software testing, infrastructure monitoring, AI, data analytics, and more.

“We are pleased to partner with DXC to launch the ITIDA–DXC Dandelion Program in Egypt. This collaboration reflects ITIDA’s role in advancing the IT sector, developing digital skills, and promoting responsible, community-driven initiatives that create real social impact. Through such programs, we aim to open equitable opportunities, expand participation in the digital economy, and build a skilled workforce that meets market needs while strengthening Egypt’s position as a leading technology hub and reliable offshoring destination,” said Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of ITIDA.

The DXC Dandelion Program was established in 2014 in Australia, with a focus on creating careers for neurodivergent individuals, such as those with autism and ADHD, within the IT industry. With no prior professional experience required to participate, the program is available to individuals of all abilities with the motivation to work in technology. It also provides technical and vocational training plus professional support by inclusion specialist consultants. To date, the DXC Dandelion Program has created employment opportunities for more than 350 people globally and won over 25 international awards.

“Neurodivergent individuals often have extraordinary abilities in focused concentration, attention to detail, pattern recognition and out-of-the-box thinking. These are valuable skills, especially in areas of IT including software testing and data analytics. By creating a positive working environment, and the right training and support, we are giving neurodiverse individuals a way to harness their strengths, while filling vital IT skills gaps in the industry,” said Neveen Galal, Managing Director for Egypt at DXC Technology.

Egypt’s ICT sector has been among the highest-growing in the country over the past seven years, recording 14–16% annual growth. It now contributes nearly to 6% of Egypt’s GDP, with digital exports expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by year-end. As part of the Digital Egypt Strategy, the country aims to transform into a digital society, with a core focus on digital upskilling among Egypt’s tech-savvy population, providing comprehensive digital services, and creating economic opportunities to generate employment and added value for citizens.

DXC’s regional delivery centre based in Egypt serves over 20 customers across the Middle East, United Kingdom and Europe. It currently employs over 600 IT professionals and is expected to grow to 1,000 by 2027.

About DXC Technology

