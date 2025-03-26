Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai International (DXB) is bracing for a holiday surge unlike any other, with more than 3.6 million guests in total expected to pass through its terminals during the Eid travel peak from 26 March to 7 April. The busiest day of the period is forecast for Saturday, 5 April, when 309,000 guests are expected.

Daily total traffic is set to average 276,000 guests, with the sharpest rise projected in the first week of April. Departures during the Eid week are anticipated to surge by 19% compared to average weekly volumes over the past month, reflecting a significant seasonal uplift.

With schools breaking for spring, demand remains strong for key VFR (visiting friends and relatives) markets such as India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom, alongside a notable rise in leisure travel, including an increase in traffic to Sri Lanka, Türkiye and Italy.

To support smooth journeys during this peak period, Dubai Airports is urging guests to use the recently introduced DXB Express Maps, a smart wayfinding tool that provides real-time navigation across all terminals. By scanning a QR code displayed on any flight information screen, guests can locate their gate, browse the full array of dining and retail options, or find nearby facilities with ease.

Dubai Airports is also ready with enhanced services for People of Determination (PoD) through clearly marked accessibility routes, discreet support for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyard from trained staff wearing Sunflower pins, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

In collaboration with airline, service and commercial partners, and government authorities, Dubai Airports is working to ensure seamless guest flows across all touchpoints throughout the holiday period.

For more information on travel updates, airport services or accessibility support, guests can visit www.dubaiairports.ae. Real-time wayfinding is available by scanning DXB Express Maps QR codes located throughout the terminals.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

In 2024, DXB welcomed a total of 92.3 million guests, the highest annual traffic in its history.

DXB is ranked as the world’s number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).

DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.

Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.

With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.

