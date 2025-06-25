Dubai: DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of the of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), marked a new milestone reaffirming excellence in sustainability and integrated services, by securing three prestigious awards at the Middle East Event Awards 2025, held in Jumeirah, Dubai. The ceremony was attended by specialists and industry leaders from the region and internationally.

DXB LIVE was recognised for its excellence in three strategic categories; Best Community Event Award for Hatta Cultural Nights, one of the most important culturally enriching and artistic events for Hatta; Best Stand Design and Build (< 100 sqm) Award for the FujiFilm stand at Medlab, and Best Event on a Budget Award for the Dubai Coffee Festival 2024, which attracted over 20,000 visitors in the first week. These awards reflect the company’s comprehensive service offering and commitment to continuous innovation to enhance the visitor and client experience alike.

These recognitions solidify DXB LIVE’s exceptional efforts to integrate the principles of sustainability across all aspects of its operations. Since its inception, the company has combined artistic creativity with environmental responsibility, leveraged eco-friendly construction and design solutions using recycled materials, and applied resource-consumption management practices throughout the production and execution phases.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President Dubai World Trade Centre, DXB LIVE, said: “We are delighted to receive these awards, which recognise our team’s relentless efforts and highlight our commitment to offering integrated, innovative solutions that surpass our clients’ expectations. In the current world, sustainability is not an option, it is a pressing requirement, and we prioritise it across all our operations and work methodologies. DXB Live are honoured to play a key role in transforming Dubai’s vision into a tangible reality and ensure a more sustainable and innovative future for the events sector.”

By investing in smart digital solutions, strengthening infrastructure, and empowering human talent, Al Hammadi noted that DXB LIVE aims to expand operations in the UAE and beyond. Through these efforts, the company, led by DWTC, seeks to ensure the sustainability of excellence and reinforce the event sector’s contribution to the UAE’s economy.

The DXB LIVE stand at the Middle East Event Show reinforced their commitment to sustainability. This year, the team combined exterior space design and vibrant, natural floral facades creating a distinct artistic character, not usually seen in the corporate world. The focus on natural materials was a key part of the holistic design strategy aimed at offering a visual, sensory, and emotional experience to visitors. This innovation received great appreciation from both attendees and the judging panel, praised for its visual distinction and interactive architectural identity.

A thoughtfully designed, integrated environment, merging visual elegance and interactive experience. This comprehensive sensory journey was a highlight on the exhibition floor, witnessing a high footfall from visitors, decision-makers and institutional representatives and contributing to meaningful interactions with key clients and partners.

This innovative approach aligns with the UAE and Dubai’s ambitious environmental visions and policies, such as the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emission Strategy 2050, the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and the UAE Net Zero 2050 Initiative. The company’s commitment translates national agendas into meaningful institutional practices while ensuring economic growth and environmental sustainability. Creating a leading model for integrating climate responsibility into the work system of the events sector and contributing towards strengthening Dubai’s position as a sustainable global hub for exhibitions and conferences.

The prestigious Middle East Event Awards mark DXB LIVE’s growth to one of the region’s most notable full-service events companies. The company has reinforced its reputation for delivering fully integrated solutions, covering the diverse phases of an event, from idea to execution and encompassing creative, technical, logistical, and operational aspects. This has allowed DXB Live to implement outstanding projects with high efficiency and quality, reinforcing its presence in both local and international markets.

With these recognitions, DXB LIVE strengthens its position in the events sector as a frontrunner in embracing innovation and organisational renewal in a landscape that requires high adaptability, sustainable creativity, and strategic partnerships and further, as a global leader in hosting and organising major events.

