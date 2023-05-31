PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports convened recently to discuss comprehensive preparations to facilitate the smooth and seamless travel of Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year. The committee, which comprises key service partners including Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, flydubai, Emirates, Saudi Airlines, and flynas, among others, aims to deliver an exceptional airport experience for the pilgrims across all terminals at DXB.
Mohammad Al Marzouqi, Head of the Hajj Committee, emphasised on the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders and service partners as the key to maintaining service quality especially during annual peak travel seasons.
Dubai Airports is committed to providing world-class passenger facilities and services, to ensure the comfort, convenience, and safety of all guests arriving at and departing from DXB.
