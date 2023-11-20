Dubai: – Dusit Thani Dubai, the iconic 5-star luxury hotel, maintains its leadership in sustainable hospitality with the continued success of its innovative water bottling system. This milestone reinforces the hotel's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and aligns seamlessly with the Dubai Government's vision for a sustainable and eco-friendly city, as well as Dusit International's Tree of Life Program.

Single-Use Plastic Elimination

Dusit Thani Dubai remains dedicated to eliminating single-use plastic materials across all operational aspects. As part of this commitment, the hotel's state-of-the-art water bottling system, launched in 2022, has successfully produced a significant number of 1-liter water bottles. This sustainable approach has resulted in saving close to one million 500ml plastic bottles.

Dubai Government's Vision and Dusit International's Tree of Life Program

This initiative not only aligns with the Dubai Government's vision for a more sustainable and eco-conscious city but also stands in harmony with Dusit International's Tree of Life Program. The Tree of Life Program embodies Dusit Thani Dubai's dedication to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and innovative solutions, setting an inspiring example for the hospitality industry.

Mr. Kishore Sathar, Director of Operations at Dusit Thani Dubai, expressed enthusiasm about the continued success of the water bottling system, stating, "Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond rhetoric. With the continued success of our innovative water bottling system, we are taking meaningful steps to reduce single-use plastic, aligning with the Dubai Government's vision and our own Tree of Life Program. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering transparency, community engagement, and a more environmentally conscious future."

Dusit Thani Dubai maintains its position at the forefront of sustainable luxury, providing guests with an exceptional experience that prioritizes both their comfort and the well-being of the planet. The ongoing success of the water bottling system is another testament to the hotel's commitment to innovation and leadership in environmentally responsible hospitality.

About Dusit Thani Dubai

Dusit Thani Dubai, an iconic 5-star luxury hotel, beautifully encapsulates the essence of Thailand within the lively heart of this cosmopolitan city, a true gem in the UAE. Strategically positioned just five minutes from Dubai's primary business hub and within a short stroll from the nearest metro station, the hotel is also conveniently located 15 minutes away from the airport. Noteworthy landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai Financial Center, the Burj Khalifa (the world’s tallest building), and The Dubai Mall (the world’s largest shopping mall) are within easy reach from Dusit Thani.

Experience awe-inspiring views of Dubai’s futuristic skyline while luxuriating in the serene ambiance of Thai elegance within the hotel's spacious rooms or suites. Indulge in a culinary journey with thoughtfully prepared dishes inspired by global flavors at any of the seven dining and entertainment outlets. Elevate your well-being with pampering and revitalizing spa treatments at Namm Spa, or unwind at the rooftop temperature-controlled pool.

In addition to its opulent offerings, Dusit Thani Dubai is unwaveringly committed to sustainability and wellness, integrating eco-friendly practices and holistic health initiatives into its ethos. The hotel strives to create an environment where guests can indulge in luxury while fostering a deep sense of connection to both the cultural richness of Thailand and the contemporary vitality of Dubai.

