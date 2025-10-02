Cairo – Dubizzle Egypt (formerly OLX), the leading digital classifieds platform in the country, has announced the relocation of its Egypt headquarters to Cairo Festival City (CFC), one of Cairo’s premier business hubs that hosts some of the region’s largest international companies. This move is a reflection of the company’s rapid growth and a testament to its active role in supporting Egypt’s digital economy.

This transition is more than just a change of location, it demonstrates dubizzle’s long-term dedication to the Egyptian market and its investment in a modern, innovative work environment that supports employees and empowers them to perform at their best. The new headquarters marks a strategic milestone within a broader vision to enhance the company’s contribution to the development of Egypt’s digital infrastructure and to offer an integrated experience for millions of users.

Dubizzle has been present in the Egyptian market since 2013, playing a pivotal role in the development of the classifieds sector for more than a decade. Acquired by OLX in 2015, it was rebranded to dubizzle in 2023 as a strategic step to unify its corporate identity across the MENA region and strengthen its regional footprint. Since the rebranding, the company has witnessed significant growth in its operations and its commitment to empowering local talent.

Dubizzle leads the classifieds market in Egypt across multiple sectors, including real estate, where the company has expanded through the launch of the Bayut platform in 2023, delivering unprecedented support to this vital sector.

Similarly, dubizzle has placed major focus on the automotive sector. It continues to lead the automotive classifieds space through its flagship platform dubizzle Cars, and further strengthened this leadership with the 2025 acquisition of Hatla2ee, one of the largest specialized platforms for buying and selling new and used cars.

Dubizzle is a unified, one-stop-shop classifieds platform, offering comprehensive solutions across a wide range of vital sectors, including real estate, cars, jobs, electronics, furniture, and services, making it the first choice for users looking to buy, sell, or explore within a trusted and easy-to-use digital marketplace.

About dubizzle Egypt (formerly OLX):

Dubizzle Egypt is the nation’s premier digital classifieds platform, offering innovative buying and selling solutions across multiple sectors including real estate, automotive, jobs, electronics, furniture, and services. Available both as a mobile app and a web platform, dubizzle delivers a seamless user experience through an intuitive interface and advanced tools. It partners with leading companies across the Egyptian market, providing advanced performance analytics and high-quality customer support.