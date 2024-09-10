Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty expands all-star real estate consultancy team with the addition of luxury real estate experts, including Jason Barrowclough, Regan Faulkner, Ioana Armeanu, and Conor McKay, targeting key prime areas.

Dubai – Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, a leading luxury real estate agency in the UAE, has strengthened its market dominance with the strategic expansion of its regional network. Throughout the summer, the company welcomed four of the GCC’s most esteemed real estate consultants, representing a 6% increase in the size of its brokerage team. These top-performing additions further strengthen the firm’s ability to capture and dominate the prime and super-prime property markets.

As part of the world’s largest real estate network, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has set several benchmarks including the recent record-breaking sale of a custom-built villa in Jumeirah Bay Island for AED 240.5 million, an 8-bedroom mansion in Emirates Hills for AED 148 million and over 10 sales above AED 100 million each during the first six months of this year. The agency is now strengthening its focus on emerging prime areas such as District One, Dubai Hills Estate and Tilal Al Ghaf mansions with the expertise of its growing team.

Chris Whitehead, Managing Partner at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, commented: “Our expansion is not just about numbers, it’s about quality. Our team, both new and existing, are innate talents who bring relentless energy and expert knowledge to their domains, aligning perfectly with the values and ambitions we have cultivated at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty.”

Among the new recruits is Jason Barrowclough, a senior consultant renowned for his stellar performance in MBR City and Meydan, where his highest transaction reached an impressive AED 45 million. With over AED 670 million in sales within District One over the past two years, Barrowclough's track record speaks for itself. Joining him are Regan Faulkner and Ioana Armeanu, a dynamic duo who specialise exclusively in properties valued above AED 50 million. Together, they have sold over AED 373 million worth of homes over the past year, solidifying their reputation as leading experts in Dubai's luxury real estate market.

One of the most disruptive new recruits is Conor McKay, a senior real estate consultant synonymous with breaking records across the super-prime sector. A sought-after head in the industry, McKay’s milestones include the landmark AED 280 million villa sale on Palm Jumeirah and the sale of the largest plot ever in Emirates Hills. He brings a wealth of experience to Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and Dubai Hills mansions.

Chris Whitehead added: “We are proud to have built the most robust and experienced network of agents in Dubai. This team expansion brings together some of the brightest minds in the industry, creating a synergy that will undoubtedly lead to even greater achievements for our team as a whole. Together, we are poised to raise the bar even higher and redefine the standards of luxury real estate in UAE.”

