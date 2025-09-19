Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and TECOM Group’s Education Cluster attended Europe’s leading international education conference, held in Sweden this year

The Study Dubai stand highlighted the role of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Education 33 Strategy (E33) in global knowledge and innovation dialogue

Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City showcased Dubai’s higher education offering at the recently concluded European Association for International Education (EAIE) Conference and Exhibition in Sweden as part of the Study Dubai stand.

The EAIE Conference and Exhibition is Europe’s leading international education conference that unites global higher education professionals for networking, learning, and partnership opportunities. Alongside KHDA, Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City – which together comprise the Education Cluster of TECOM Group PJSC – participated in EAIE 2025, held in Gothenburg on 9-12 September, reinforcing their collective commitment to quality assurance in Dubai’s higher education sector.

Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at KHDA said: “Dubai has become one of the world’s most attractive destinations for transnational higher education, offering the largest number of international branch campuses of any city globally. With 40 universities from 15 countries providing a wide range of degree options, students in Dubai benefit from the diversity, quality, and flexibility that define our education ecosystem. Added to this are the city’s reputation for safety, ease of student visas, and an inclusive lifestyle, which make Dubai a natural choice for ambitious learners and institutions alike. Through the Education 33 Strategy (E33), we are committed to building on this foundation to strengthen Dubai’s role as a global centre for knowledge, innovation, and opportunity in line with the goals of the Dubai Plan 2033 and its social and economic agendas.”

“Dubai is steadily attracting top international education providers from around the world, strengthening the city’s talent pool,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group. “With our European student community noting annual growth of more than 30% in the 2024-25 academic year, our districts are cementing their role as dynamic hubs for global educators and diverse talent to foster collaborative learning. This unique ecosystem empowers future talent with the perspectives and capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape, in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and Education 33 Strategy (E33).”

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City are home to globally renowned universities and nurture vibrant communities that promote collaboration through activities, workshops, and events. At EAIE Gothenburg, KHDA and the districts showcased how Dubai’s education ecosystem nurtures skill diversity, vocational pathways, and internationalisation through the E33 roadmap.

TECOM Group’s Education Cluster is home to renowned European institutions such as Alliance Manchester Business School, placed 46th in the Financial Times’ Global MBA 2025 rankings; The University of Birmingham, ranked 76th in the QS World University Rankings; University of Strathclyde Business School, placed 93rd in the latest Executive MBA rankings by the Financial Times; and EM Normandie Business School, ranked 85th in the Financial Times’ Masters in Management 2025 list.

Dubai International Academic City, the address of academic excellence in the region and Dubai Knowledge Park, the region’s leading hub for lifelong learning, are part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Science Park, and Dubai Industrial City.