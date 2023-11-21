Dubai, UAE: Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (“DTC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, today announces the price range for the sale of its shares (the “Offer Price Range”) and start of the subscription period for its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) on DFM.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



Offer Price Range has been set between AED 1.80 and AED 1.85 per share , implying a market capitalisation at time of listing of between AED 4.5 billion and AED 4.6 billion (c. US$ 1.2 billion)1



A total of 624,750,000 shares, equivalent to 24.99% of DTC’s total issued share capital, will be offered



All Shares to be offered are existing shares held by the Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai as the selling shareholder (the “Selling Shareholder”)



The IPO subscription period starts today and is expected to close on 28th November 2023 for UAE Retail Investors and on 29th November 2023 for Qualified Investors (as defined below)



The final offer price will be determined through a book building process and is expected to be announced on 30th November 2023



The Internal Sharia Supervision Committee of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC has issued a Shariah pronouncement confirming that, in its view, the Offering is compliant with Shariah principles.



Admission of the shares to trading on the DFM is expected to take effect on 7th December 2023



Mansoor R. Alfalasi, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Taxi Company, said:



“We are delighted to open the subscription period for the Dubai Taxi Company IPO to all professional investors and retail investors in the UAE. We have seen strong interest in the IPO since announcing our intention to float last week, reflecting DTC’s compelling investment story which combines strong market fundamentals and an attractive growth opportunity powered by our fleet of over 7,000 vehicles, including more than 5,200 ‘red-roof’ taxis, and a robust financial profile with consistent topline growth and margin expansion. DTC is at the heart of Dubai’s mobility vision, with the IPO the next important chapter in our journey.”



DETAILS OF THE OFFER PRICE RANGE



The price range for the Offering has been set between AED 1.80 and AED 1.85 per share. The total Offering size is expected to be between AED 1,125 million (c.US$ 306 million) and AED 1,156 million (c.US$ 315 million), implying a market capitalisation at time of listing of between AED 4.5 billion (c.US$ 1,225 million) and AED 4.6 billion (c.US$ 1,259 million). The final offer price is expected to be announced on 30th November 2023.



A total of 624,750,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 24.99% of DTC’s total issued share capital, will be offered. All shares to be offered represent the sale of existing shares held by the Department of Finance representing the Government of Dubai.



SUBSCRIPTION PROCESS



As previously announced, the Offering is available to the following subscribers:



A public offering (the “UAE Retail Offering”) to UAE Retail Investors and other investors in the UAE (as defined in the UAE prospectus and referred to as “First Tranche” subscribers) and;



An offering to professional investors and other investors in a number of countries, including in the UAE, outside the United States of America in reliance on Regulation S of 1933 (as amended) and pursuant to the Exemption Offer (the “Qualified Investor Offering” and as referred to in the UAE prospectus as “Second Tranche” subscribers)



Further, as part of the Qualified Investor Offering, and in accordance with both the UAE Commercial Companies Law and the Dubai Law, the following will apply:



Five percent of the Offering will be reserved for offer to the Emirates Investment Authority (the “EIA”); and



Five percent of the Offering will be reserved for offer to the Pensions and Social Security Fund of Local Military Personnel (the “Fund”).



The IPO subscription period starts today and runs until 28st November 2023 for UAE Retail Investors and until 29th November for Qualified Investors.



The completion of the Offering and Admission is currently expected to take place on 7th December 2023, subject to market conditions and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals in the UAE, including approval of Admission to listing and trading on the DFM.



Details of the Offering are available in the UAE Prospectus with respect to the UAE Retail Offering and the English-language International Offering Memorandum with respect to the Qualified Investor Offering. The UAE Prospectus and the International Offering Memorandum are available at https://www.dubaitaxi.ae/en/IPO. There is also a dedicated IPO call centre number: 800 ENBD IPO (3623 476).



Rothschild & Co Middle East Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Advisor.



Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Emirates NBD Capital PSC and Merrill Lynch International have been appointed as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.



EFG-Hermes UAE Limited (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC have been appointed as Joint Bookrunners.



Emirates NBD Bank PJSC has been appointed as the Lead Receiving Bank. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Ajman Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Mashreq Bank have also been appointed as Receiving Banks.



The Internal Sharia Supervision Committee of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC has issued pronouncements confirming that, in its view, the Offering is compliant with Shariah principles. Investors should undertake their own due diligence to ensure that the Offering is Shariah compliant for their own purposes.



1 The value of UAE dirhams has been pegged to a US dollar rate of AED 3.6725 per US$1 since 1997. All AED/US$ conversions included herein have been calculated at this rate.



ABOUT DUBAI TAXI COMPANY



DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The Company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 7,000 vehicles, including more than 5,200 taxis. DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai with an approximately 44% market share as of 30 June 2023. In the 12 months to 30 June 2023, the Company's taxis and limousines made 44 million trips, 42 million of which were taxi trips.



MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC)

Mohamad Jalal Nabih Nassif, Marketing Specialist +971 (0) 50 455 3526

mohamad.nassif@dtc.gov.ae



Teneo (as Financial Communications Advisor)

Andy Parnis, Managing Director +971 (0) 58 581 4954

andy.parnis@teneo.com



Stephen Smith, Senior Vice President +971 (0) 58 546 1588

stephen.smith@teneo.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS ENQUIRIES

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC)

Aravind Manoharan, Head of Investor Relations ir@dtc.gov.ae

INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Rothschild & Co Middle East Limited



JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Emirates NBD Capital PSC

Merrill Lynch International



JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

EFG-Hermes UAE Limited (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC)

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC



LEAD RECEIVING BANK

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC



RECEIVING BANKS

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Ajman Bank

Commercial Bank of Dubai

Dubai Islamic Bank

Emirates Islamic Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Mashreq Bank

