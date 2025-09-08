Dubai, UAE – Luxury For You, a Dubai-born, members-only luxury platform, has officially launched in the UAE. Offering access to over 1200 designer brands and worldwide shipping to 130 countries, the platform provides members with exclusive benefits including insider pricing on all products, access to an appointment-based Experience Center in Downtown Dubai and more. To mark its debut, membership is free for a limited time.

Founded by corporate professionals-turned-entrepreneurs Karan Singh Ahluwalia and Vaibhav Singh, the venture was built on the recognition of a significant gap in the Middle Eastern luxury e-commerce landscape. Their goal was to create a scalable business model that blends exclusivity, trust, and seamless service.

“We wanted to build a members-only platform that redefines luxury retail,” says Karan Singh Ahluwalia, co-founder of Luxury For You. “From insider pricing and priority access to global collection drops, to NFC-verified authenticity and a personal WhatsApp concierge, we’ve designed a model that combines exclusivity with convenience at scale.”

Launching at a time when the GCC market continues to thrive with a value of $12.8 billion and growing 6% annually, Luxury For You distinguishes itself with an efficient business model in a region dominated by established online luxury brands. Unlike traditional retailers, the platform does not hold inventory; instead, it partners directly with international luxury supply chains and global logistics providers. This capital-light approach gives members access to products over USD 300 million in retail value, from rare capsules and forward-season drops to collections that are delayed or often never make it to the Middle East, without tying up any capital in inventory for the business.

With online luxury penetration in the UAE at just 13% compared to 20% globally, the brand is stepping in to fill this multi-billion-dollar opportunity gap in the region's digital luxury ecosystem. Members enjoy exclusive benefits including insider prices and access to global collections and early drops, with over 100,000 products spanning women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion and home living. The lineup features Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Hermès, Chanel, Balenciaga, Burberry, and more.

"E-commerce in the GCC has surged from $30 billion to $50 billion in just one year. With 78% of UAE luxury shoppers preferring WhatsApp, which converts far better than traditional e-commerce, we're positioning our WhatsApp concierge service exactly where customers already are, capturing the shift from malls to mobiles at the right time." Adds Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Luxury For You.

Blending digital innovation with a physical presence, the e-tailer platform also offers an appointment-based Experience Center in Millenium Central Downtown Hotel in Downtown Dubai, where members can enjoy private styling consultations and intimate shopping sessions, try rare pieces and gain access to exclusive invite-only events. This also effectively bridges the gap between online shopping and in-person service.

The brand also promotes sustainable luxury through its Insider Exchange program, enabling members to resell past purchases with full authentication and resale support. This circular model not only extends product lifecycles but also creates conscious way to shop for sustainable shoppers. Members can also buy authenticated pre-loved items from vetted resellers, each shipped with an NFC tag for instant verification, addressing a key regional concern where 27% of online luxury shoppers require additional verification.

With its exclusive membership model, insider pricing, hybrid digital-physical experience, and circular commerce initiatives, Luxury For You is redefining how customers in the region shops luxury and is set to become a trusted gateway connecting GCC shoppers to the world’s most coveted designer brands.

For a limited time, shoppers can unlock free membership with just one tap, gaining insider access and pricing on the brand’s curated collections. Beyond UAE, Luxury For You provides worldwide shipping to over 130 countries including KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, US, UK and across Europe.

About Luxury For You

Luxury For You is a Dubai-born, members-only luxury platform connecting global fashion with regional shoppers through technology, service, and trust. The e-tailer platform offers access to a curated selection of products spanning more than 1,200 globally coveted designer brands across women, men, kids and home living. Members can unlock various exclusive benefits including insider pricing on all products, early access to latest collections and rare pieces that may not yet be available in the GCC markets, VIP WhatsApp concierge service. Beyond its online platform, Luxury For You offers its members access to its members-only Experience Center in Millenium Central Downtown Hotel, Downtown Dubai to try rare pieces, enjoy private shopping and styling sessions and attend invite-only events.

Founded in 2025 by former corporate leaders who identified critical gaps in Middle Eastern luxury e-commerce, Luxury For You combines the breadth of a global platform with the intimacy of an in-person shopping experience. The platform's integration of luxury brands, NFC-verified authenticity, personal WhatsApp concierge service, and a physical experience center creates a new standard for luxury discovery and acquisition in emerging markets.

