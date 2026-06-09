Dubai, UAE: Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, hosted a delegation from Dubai Land Department (DLD) for an in-depth engagement aimed at providing a comprehensive overview of Dubai South’s integrated ecosystem and ongoing developments.

The visit commenced with a workshop that highlighted Dubai South’s world-class infrastructure, master-planned districts, and the latest projects by Dubai South Properties. It also provided insights into Dubai South’s strategic role in supporting Dubai’s urban development ambitions and cementing its position as a leading destination for living, business, aviation, and logistics.

Following the workshop, the delegation toured several key locations across Dubai South, gaining first-hand exposure to the scale of development, operational capabilities, and progress achieved across its residential and commercial projects.

As part of its efforts to advance the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, Dubai Land Department continues to engage with key industry stakeholders and leading developers to exchange knowledge, monitor market developments, and identify opportunities that support the sector’s long-term growth. Such engagements help enhance the regulatory environment, strengthen market competitiveness, and support the continued development of Dubai’s world-class real estate ecosystem, further reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for real estate investment.

The visit provided an opportunity for meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange, reflecting the strong collaboration between Dubai South and Dubai Land Department. Such engagements reinforce a shared commitment to supporting Dubai’s growth agenda and fostering greater understanding of the developments shaping the emirate’s future.

The initiative underscores the value of partnerships that extend beyond formal engagements, enabling stakeholders to experience first-hand Dubai South’s vision, achievements, and contribution to Dubai’s long-term economic and urban development objectives.