Remaining phases to be delivered by Q1 2025

The project features 788 units comprising a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom premium villas and townhouses

Dubai, UAE: Dubai South Properties has announced the completion of the first phase of The Pulse Beachfront, a luxury master-planned community in Dubai South’s Residential District. The phase includes 251 units, comprising three- and four-bedroom villas, as well as five-bedroom waterfront villas, with handovers set to commence soon. The remaining phases of the project are scheduled for completion in Q1 2025, in line with the project’s construction timeline.

The Pulse Beachfront features 788 residential units in a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and townhouses, ranging from 2,600 to 4,800 square feet of living space. All villas come with master bedrooms, a maid’s room, equipped closed kitchens, private gardens, covered private parking spaces, spacious living rooms, study rooms, and rooftops. Additionally, the project includes a large water lagoon and an artificial beachfront, as well as a half-Olympic size swimming pool.

Amenities at the project are well-thought-of, promising an enriched lifestyle to residents. These include a state-of-the-art fitness club, gym, squash tennis court, climbing walls, private lounge, yoga garden, aerobics studios, a dedicated kid’s club and water park. Additional amenities include a children’s pool, skate parks, jogging tracks, and several F&B retail outlets next to a grand supermarket, and lots of greenery and dedicated open areas for a tennis court, beach tennis, and padel tennis.

In his comments, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties said: “We are delighted to complete the first phase of The Pulse Beachfront, a milestone that aligns with our commitment to delivering projects on schedule. This development reflects our vision of creating vibrant, master-planned communities that offer unparalleled living experiences, combining modern design, premium amenities, and seamless connectivity. We look forward to officially completing the entire project and start welcoming residents to their new homes, where they can benefit from the integrated ecosystem of Dubai South’s thriving Residential District.”

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Additionally, a GEMS Founders School at Dubai South, opened its doors in August. Currently, The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.