DUBAI, UAE: The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in China held a webinar on District 2020, the dynamic Dubai development that has evolved from Expo 2020, as part of efforts to showcase the huge potential it offers international entrepreneurs and investors, while reaffirming Dubai’s position as a destination of choice for global travellers. The webinar titled ‘District 2020: A lasting legacy after Expo 2020 Dubai’ was held in collaboration with District 2020, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. Among the participants at the virtual forum were diplomats, senior officials and representatives from the media and businesses community.

Among those who addressed participants at the webinar were His Excellency Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the People's Republic of China, His Excellency E. Zhang Shenfeng, Vice Chairman of the China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Commissioner General of the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) and Sanjive Khosla Senior Vice President of Transition Unit - District 2020. They shared the successful results of Expo 2020 Dubai and the China Pavilion, as well as providing information on the tourism and business sectors of District 2020 to Chinese audiences. The speakers at the event stressed that Dubai will continue to attract global visitors in the post-Expo era. China is a key market for Dubai’s tourism industry, which continues to be at the forefront of global tourism recovery.

After 182 days of memorable experiences, Expo 2020 Dubai successfully drew to a close on 31 March, having attracted over 24 million visits by residents and international travellers. As the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region, as well as the first event of its size and scale to be held since the pandemic began, Expo 2020 Dubai brought together 192 participating nations. Following the six months of the World Expo, District 2020 will re-purpose 80 percent of the Expo’s built environment into an integrated mixed-use community that will continue to attract businesses and people to work, live, visit, and enjoy, as well as transform itself into a new destination for all travellers.