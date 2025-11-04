Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s real estate market continued to demonstrate strength and stability in October 2025, with total residential and commercial transactions reaching AED 46.26 billion across 18,232 deals, according to the latest data from Springfield Properties.

Driven by sustained population growth, enhanced Golden Visa privileges, and consistent infrastructure investment, the market reflected strong performance across both residential and commercial sectors. Off-plan sales accounted for 71.4% of total activity, underscoring continued investor confidence and robust project launches across Dubai’s expanding development corridors.

Farooq Syed, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Crossing AED 46 billion in transaction value this month reinforces Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most resilient and desirable real estate markets. The momentum is now being driven by a healthy mix of end-user demand and long-term investor confidence. The market has matured — price growth remains measured, supply pipelines are strategic, and buyer activity is diversified across both emerging and established communities”.

Residential activity was led by mid-market and family-focused developments, supported by population growth of 4.47% year-on-year. Off-plan apartments averaged AED 2,024 per sq.ft., while ready apartments averaged AED 1,715 per sq.ft. Demand also strengthened for villas and townhouses, where livability and design efficiency continue to define buyer priorities.

On the commercial side, the market recorded consistent leasing and investment activity, particularly across Grade A office spaces in Business Bay, DIFC, and One Central. Warehouse and logistics facilities in Jebel Ali and Dubai South also saw sustained interest, reflecting Dubai’s role as a regional hub for trade and e-commerce growth.

Syed added: “The data shows a market that’s expanding in both depth and direction. Developers are becoming more selective, aligning supply with affordability and lifestyle needs. This equilibrium is what ensures Dubai’s continued global appeal; a market built on fundamentals, not speculation”.

Rental performance remained robust, with 48,568 units rented in October and total rental value reaching AED 4.37 billion, supported by continuous inflows of professionals and families. Prime villa communities such as Al Barari and MBR City led rental growth, while mid-market areas including JVC and Dubai Hills Estate saw steady absorption and attractive yields.

With population growth surpassing 3.8 million residents and the city entering its most active quarter of the year, analysts expect Q4 to maintain strong absorption levels across all segments.

Dubai’s real estate market continues to distinguish itself through clarity, liquidity, and long-term confidence - positioning the emirate as one of the world’s most transparent and opportunity-rich property markets.